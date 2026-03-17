Suncor Energy to hold 2026 Investor Day

Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) will hold its 2026 Investor Day on March 31, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET). 

At the event, Suncor's executive leadership team will highlight the company's near-term priorities and long-term strategic outlook.

To listen to the webcast, please follow the instructions provided at https://www.suncor.com/en-ca/investors/events-and-presentations. The event will be archived for 90 days. 

Suncor Energy - Canada's leading integrated energy company
Suncor's operations span the full energy value chain, including oil sands mining and in situ operations, upgrading, offshore production, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S., marketing and trading, and nationwide Petro-Canada™ retail and wholesale networks - delivering reliable energy that fuels economic growth and meets the needs of customers across Canada and globally. With an unwavering focus on safety, operational excellence, and profitability, Suncor is committed to delivering industry-leading performance and long-term shareholder value. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

For more information, visit suncor.com or find us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media inquiries:
1-833-296-4570
media@suncor.com

Investor inquiries:
invest@suncor.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288882

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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