Worldpay from FIS selected by SumUp to provide global acquiring services. SumUp will utilise Worldpay’s scale to support continued global expansion. Financial technology leader FIS ® has today announced that global fintech SumUp will use Worldpay’s merchant solutions portfolio, as the Europe-based fintech leader continues its global expansion. London-based SumUp supports over 3.5 million merchants in over 30 ...

