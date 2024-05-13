Successful Production of 51.8% TREO Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate from Cowalinya

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$5 MILLION FINANCING WITH RIO TINTO

Element79 Gold Corp Successfully Closes Maverick Springs Option Agreement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Osisko Metals

OM:CA

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Energy Fuels

UUUU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Heavy Rare Earths

Successful Production of 51.8% TREO Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate from Cowalinya

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (“HRE” or “the Company”) is pleased to report success in producing a mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) sample from rare earth mineralisation at its 100 per cent-owned Cowalinya project near Esperance in Western Australia.

  • Cowalinya rare earth mineralisation supports development of conceptual downstream process flowsheet to mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC)
  • MREC sample grading 51.8% TREO produced
  • Potential commercial value of MREC enhanced by very high magnet rare earth composition of 31.2%
  • Collection of 3 tonnes of mineralisation from Cowalinya in progress for upscaled process optimisation program
HRE Executive Director, Richard Brescianini, said, “We are pleased with the outcome of our initial attempt at designing and testing a downstream flowsheet to treat saprolite-hosted mineralisation from Cowalinya.

“The 51.8% TREO mixed rare earth carbonate result exceeded my expectation, and the high proportion of magnet rare earths of more than 31% attests to its potential for premium commercial value. Nonetheless we still have work to do to reduce impurities to levels that are necessary to demonstrate product marketability.

“Taken together with the positive metallurgical variability testwork results reported in March, we are sufficiently encouraged by today’s result to upscale our downstream program to produce an increased volume of mixed rare earth carbonate for market assessment. Collection of feed material for this program is underway.”

In previous phases of the metallurgical program, simple screening of 13 (mainly 5-metre) mineralised composites from 10 drill holes by Perth-based Strategic Metallurgy (“Strategic”) demonstrated a 2x rare earth upgrade to -25µm undersize representing 37.2% of the bulk saprolite feed mass (refer to ASX announcement 13 December 2022). Subsequent acid leaching of the undersize by Strategic extracted an average of 82.9% of the magnet rare earths, consuming 18.1 kg of 32% hydrochloric acid per tonne of undersize feed for preferred material types (refer to ASX announcement 12 July 2023).

These results allowed HRE to develop whole rock geochemical algorithms to select an additional 63 (mainly 6-metre) mineralised composites from 55 drill holes across the entire project area for an expanded program of sizing and diagnostic leach testing. This program delivered results consistent with earlier phases of the program and demonstrated relatively modest metallurgical variability across the Cowalinya resource with preferred material types, characterised by high leachability (>75%) of the payable magnet rare earths Pr, Nd, Tb and Dy and low consumption (<40 kilograms per tonne of undersize feed) of 32% hydrochloric acid, potentially occupying a sizeable extent of the currently defined resource (refer to ASX announcement 12 March 2024).

Separately, Strategic prepared a 1 kg blend of screened undersize leach feed from 4 of the 13 mineralised composites used in the original sizing and acid leaching sighter work, for the development of a conceptual downstream flowsheet to produce MREC. The sample blend had a TREO grade of 2,595 ppm and was subjected to a simple leach, purification and precipitation regime as shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: MREC testwork flowsheet.

Without any optimisation, a high grade (51.8% TREO) MREC was produced containing a high proportion of the valuable magnet rare earths Pr, Nd, Tb and Dy representing 31.2% of the total rare earth content. A detailed analysis of the rare earth content in the leach feed and MREC solids is presented in Table 1.

Whilst the total impurity content at 8.4% (mainly iron, copper and sodium) is over specification for a commercial rare earth separation plant (typically below 5%), the Company emphasises that this was a ‘first pass’ concept program to demonstrate that MREC can be produced from the Cowalinya deposit.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Heavy Rare Earths, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:hrerare earth explorationrare earth investingrare earth miningrare earth stocks
HRE:AU
The Conversation (0)
Workers at rare earths facility.

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Experts have long warned that global overreliance on China for the production and processing of rare earth elements (REEs) was akin to a house of cards — and the Chinese government keeps proving them right.

In December 2023, China announced a ban on the export of multiple technologies related to REE extraction processing, including those used in the production of rare earth magnets. Rather than a new development, this announcement was simply the latest in a series of restrictions implemented over the previous year. Other banned exports include extraction technology, separation technology and rare earth alloys.

In response, governments around the world are ramping up their efforts to strengthen alternative sources for REE production and processing. There is considerable investment potential to be found in these efforts, provided one knows where to look.

Keep reading...Show less
ChemX Materials

ChemX - Investor Presentation

ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials company, is pleased to advise Chief Executive Officer Peter Lee will be delivering the attached presentation during ChemX’s national investor roadshow this week.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company’s Share Purchase Plan is due to close at 5.00pm (WST) on Friday 10th May 2024. Shareholders can access the offer via the secure link on the Company’s website https://cmxsppoffer.computersharecas.com.au/offer/

Keep reading...Show less
3D rendering of stacked metal plates of neodymium rare earth magnets.

How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)

The 17 rare earth elements (REEs) are as diverse as they are challenging to pronounce.

The group is made up of 15 lanthanides, plus yttrium and scandium, and each has different applications, pricing and supply and demand dynamics. Sound complicated? While the REE space is undeniably complex, many investors find it compelling and are interested in finding ways to get a foot in the door.

Read on for a more in-depth look at the rare earth metals market and the many different types of rare earths, plus a brief explanation of how to start investing in this arena.

Keep reading...Show less
Meteoric Resources NL

Neo Performance Materials and Meteoric Resources Sign MOU for Offtake of Caldeira Project in Brazil

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI) (Meteoric or the Company) is pleased to advise it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Neo Performance Materials Inc. (Neo) (TSX:NEO) for offtake of 3,000 metric tonnes (MT) total rare earth oxide (TREO) per year from its Caldeira Project (Project) in Minas Gerais, Brazil, to supply Neo’s magnet manufacturing plant.

Keep reading...Show less
Eclipse Metals

Eclipse Metals Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

For the Quarter ending 31 March 2024

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse or the Company) (ASX: EPM | FSE: 9EU) is pleased to report its activities for the financial quarter ending 31 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
ChemX Materials

March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials company, is pleased to present its March 2024 quarterly report. The Company is developing its 100%- owned innovative, HiPurA® process to produce HPA in Perth, Western Australia along with its high purity manganese (HPM) Project on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Anax Metals Corporate Update

Melrose Leaching Test Work Generates up to 90% Scandium Recoveries

Binding 200kt Toll Milling Agreement Executed with FMR Investments

Fiery Creek Copper Expansion Georgetown Amended with Link

Related News

Copper Investing

Anax Metals Corporate Update

resource investing

Melrose Leaching Test Work Generates up to 90% Scandium Recoveries

Gold Investing

Binding 200kt Toll Milling Agreement Executed with FMR Investments

Nickel Investing

3 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Power Nickel Leads with 70 Percent Gain

Resource Investing

Fiery Creek Copper Expansion Georgetown Amended with Link

Gold Investing

Statement of Executive Compensation - 2023

Resource Investing

Fiery Creek Copper Expansion Georgetown Project, Qld

×