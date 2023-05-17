Vizsla Copper Announces $5.0 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing

Technology NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Successful Completion of Phase Two of Co-Development Agreement with Leading Niobium Producer CBMM

Successful Completion of Phase Two of Co-Development Agreement with Leading Niobium Producer CBMM

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

Highlights:

  • nano one successfully completed phase two of co-development work with the world's leading supplier of Niobium products and technology, CBMM.
  • CBMM's Niobium validated in high-nickel (Ni>90%) NMC cathode made with nano one's sulfate-free M2CAM® manufacturing technology.
  • nano one's technology enables cost effective single nanocrystal coatings with CBMM's product to enhance cathode durability, meaning longer lasting batteries.
  • Creates business opportunities for both companies. CBMM sees potential for new market demand for their sustainable products.

Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the production of lithium-ion battery cathode materials that drive down cost, complexity, energy intensity and environmental footprint. The Company is pleased to announce the successful completion of phase two of its advanced lithium-ion battery cathode materials coating co-development project with CBMM, the world's leading supplier of Niobium products and technology.

Phase two successfully utilized CBMM's Niobium product to make single nanocrystal coated high-nickel (Ni>90%) NMC cathode active material. Enhanced durability was displayed using nano one's proprietary One-Pot process and Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM®) technology. The One-Pot process simplifies the manufacturing process by combining all feedstock materials, including coating agents, in one step up front to produce a precursor cathode active material ("PCAM") that is already lithiated, in comparison to a multi-step process deployed by most in the industry. In addition, nano one's technology enables reduced kiln residence time in the thermal treatment step, making it more energy efficient when compared to the incumbent process and the M2CAM technology uses metal powders as the feedstock, instead of sulfates based battery metals; this removes a sodium-sulphate waste stream which is problematic. Collectively, nano one's technology enables improved CAM performance, a lower environmental footprint while reducing capital and operating costs when compared to the incumbent process.

"During Phase One we successfully demonstrated the Niobium coating technology to NMC811," said nano one CTO Dr. Stephen Campbell. "Phase two's focus was to demonstrate the coating technology at a higher nickel CAM which we have done successfully using our One-Pot process and M2CAM technology. As a result of our confidence in CBMM's product, we decided to implement this product into all of our nickel based CAM and have had great success. Achieving these milestones re-enforces the flexibility and strength of the One-Pot process as a platform technology and brings confidence in the raw materials supply chain to our cathode and automotive collaborators."

This success opens new doors of opportunity for the two companies to market and cross-collaborate with their existing customer bases to create market pull both for nano one's patented technology and develop a new market for CBMM's sustainable, high quality product. This also brings a secure and resilient supply chain partner to our list of collaborators as an existing automotive supply chain participant as we pursue new opportunities fueled by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). This work validates strategic planning and business development efforts that will ultimately maximize opportunities for the company and provide shareholder value.

The next phase, phase three, will focus on scaling of the One-Pot and M2CAM technology using CBMM's product and it includes electrochemical evaluation in full pouch cells to demonstrate commercial viability.

CBMM's Head of Battery Program, Rogério Marques Ribas, said that "The results of both phase one and phase two are exciting for us as it shows that by combining our technologies we are able to address a larger market of next generation of lithium-ion battery materials and be more sustainable. We look forward to scaling our successes and bringing the products to market. We have well established customers currently active in the battery supply chain using our product for anode material applications, and envision new market opportunities in cathode active materials."

###

About nano one®

nano one materials corp. (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. With strategic collaborations and partnerships, including automotive OEMs and strategic industry supply chain companies like BASF, Umicore and Rio Tinto. nano one's technology is applicable to electric vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics, reducing costs and carbon intensity while improving environmental impact. The Company aims to pilot and demonstrate its technology as turn-key production solutions for license, joint venture, and independent production opportunities, leveraging Canadian talent and critical minerals for emerging markets in North America, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific region. nano one has received funding from SDTC and the Governments of Canada and British Columbia.

For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

About CBMM

World leader in the production and marketing of Niobium products, CBMM has more than 400 customers in 50 countries. Headquartered in Brazil, with regional offices in China, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United States, the company supplies cutting-edge products and technology to the infrastructure, mobility, aerospace, healthcare, and energy sectors. The company has a New Business front to support its growth plans through the development of new applications that is focused on accelerating the entry into the global market of Niobium technology. In the last 4 years, CBMM has made strategic investments in companies such as Echion and Battery Streak aiming at new developments in Niobium materials for Li-ion batteries. Since its foundation, CBMM has developed projects in Brazil and in several countries around the world to foster the adoption of Niobium technology by several industries. For further information, please visit https://cbmm.com/en/

Find out more about Niobium technologies
Website: Niobium.tech
LinkedIn: Niobium.tech
Instagram: @Niobium.tech
Twitter: Niobium_Nb
Youtube: Niobium.tech

Company Contact:
Paul Guedes
info@nanoone.ca
(604) 420-2041

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to: the advancement and completion of the phase 3 work program, the execution of the Company's development plans which are contingent on such support and awards and the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents; the ability to execute on opportunities fueled by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', ‘target', ‘goal', ‘potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the advancement and completion of the phase 3 work program and any anticipated results thereof, any future collaborations that may happen with the OEM's or other partners in the battery supply chain, the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals, the ability to execute on opportunities fueled by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents and other risk factors as identified in nano one's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2023, both for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available at www.sedar.com. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE:nano one materials corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755399/Successful-Completion-of-Phase-Two-of-Co-Development-Agreement-with-Leading-Niobium-Producer-CBMM

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nano One MaterialsTSX:NANOEmerging Tech Investing
NANO:CA
The Conversation (0)
automotive engineer expert witness

Nano One Materials


Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q1 2023 Results

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q1 2023 Results

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. nano one has filed its condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the "financial statements"), and management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A") as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023") and is pleased to provide the following highlights from Q1 2023.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Advances Commercial Plans for LFP and Other Cathode Materials

Nano One Advances Commercial Plans for LFP and Other Cathode Materials

Highlights and Milestones:

  • nano one's technology, manufacturing hub and plans represent a game-changing opportunity to secure sustainable and clean battery supply chains in North America.
  • nano one's systematic plans jumpstart the commercialization of its One-Pot process starting at 200 tonnes per year in 2023, expanding in steps to 2,000, 10,000 and hundreds of thousands of tonnes per year.
  • $40m in cash, $10m in grants and multiple proposals for additional government support.

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) is a clean technology company with patented processes for the production of lithium-ion battery cathode materials that enables secure and resilient supply chains by driving down cost, complexity, energy intensity, and environmental footprint. The Company is pleased to provide an update on its innovation, piloting and commercialization plans for lithium iron phosphate ("LFP"), nickel-rich ("NMC"), manganese-rich ("LNMO") cathode active materials ("CAM"), and outlines how this will drive growth

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q4 2022 Results

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q4 2022 Results

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. nano one has filed its audited annual consolidated financial statements (the "financial statements"), management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A"), and annual information form ("AIF") as at and for the year ended December 31, 2022 ("Q4 2022") and is pleased to provide the following highlights from Q4 2022

Q4 2022 Highlights and Headlines

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Granted 3 New Patents and Receives Proceeds from Warrants

Nano One Granted 3 New Patents and Receives Proceeds from Warrants

Highlights:

  • Three new patents, issued and allowed in Taiwan, Korea and US.
  • Patents will extend protection and add value to nano one's One-Pot process technology for making lithium-ion battery cathode materials.
  • Patents will add value to nano one's sulfate free, sustainable technology for the clean energy future.
  • Proceeds from Warrants of ~$3.65M adds to strong treasury and balance sheet.

As the global EV market rapidly expands, Vancouver-based nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") (TSX:NANO) (OTC PINK:NNOMF) (Frankfurt:LBMB) is pleased to announce that it's patent estate is increasing to include three (3) more issued patents, bringing nano one's issued patents to a total of 27 with more than 55 patent applications also pending and additional patent applications being considered

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Successfully Completes Cathode Evaluation Project with Global Automotive Company, and Expands Collaboration with a New Agreement

Nano One Successfully Completes Cathode Evaluation Project with Global Automotive Company, and Expands Collaboration with a New Agreement

Highlights of project achievements:

  • Successful completion of project objectives, advances relationship.
  • Demonstrates significant potential to reduce environmental footprint, capital costs, and operating costs for NMC materials.
  • Meets performance targets.
  • Increases confidence in long term strategic potential.
  • Led to a new evaluation agreement that adds LFP to the program and expands validation of nano one's technology to meet specific needs of the OEM.
  • Parties developing a roadmap to execute on vision.

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) is a clean technology company with a patented low carbon intensity process for the production of low cost, high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. nano one announced today that it has achieved an important milestone by successfully completing the evaluation and benchmarking of its process, cathode materials and techno-economic modeling, under a Cathode Evaluation Agreement with a global automotive manufacturer. Success has led the parties to a new Cathode Evaluation Agreement that adds LFP to the program and expands their collaboration to target performance, cost and environmental specifications of cathode materials to meet the needs of the OEM. Financial terms towards the project are confidential

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IIROC Trade Resumption - PWWR

IIROC Trade Resumption - PWWR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Cleantech Power CORP.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
REPEAT - Cleantech Power Corp. Enters Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Combined Heat and Power Assets

REPEAT - Cleantech Power Corp. Enters Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Combined Heat and Power Assets

Cleantech Power Corp. ( NEO: PWWR ) ( OTCQB: PWWRF ) ( Frankfurt: E43, WKN: A3EEHV) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable power and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " Letter of Intent ") with an arm's length third party to acquire, directly and indirectly, certain operating combined heat and power and other assets (the " CHP Assets ") located in North America (the " Potential Transaction ").

Pursuant to the Letter of Intent, the Company may acquire the CHP Assets by making two payments. The first payment relates to CHP Assets which are past commercial operation and will consist of a payment of approx. $7.5 million (the " COD Payment "). The COD Payment will be made on close of the Potential Transaction. The second payment relates to CHP Assets which are currently not past their commercial operation date and will consist of a payment of approx. $5 million (the " Non-COD Payment " and, collectively with the COD Payment, the " Aggregate Payment Amount "). The Non-COD Payment will be made in the sole-discretion of the Company. The Company believes that if consummated, the transactions contemplated in the Letter of Intent have the potential to provide the Company with approximately $1.5 million annual cash flow. Certain of the projects associated with the CHP Assets are subject to contract terms between 15 to 20 years.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Signs Enterprise Renewal Contract with S&P 400 Company for over 5000 3D Models

Nextech3D.ai Signs Enterprise Renewal Contract with S&P 400 Company for over 5000 3D Models

The Company Hits Milestone Having Delivered to Amazon Over 20,000 3D Models

Company Continues To See Global Surge in the 3D Modeling For Ecommerce Business

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Power Corp. Provides Update on Status of MCTO and Correction on Warrant Amendments

Cleantech Power Corp. Provides Update on Status of MCTO and Correction on Warrant Amendments

Cleantech Power Corp. (formerly, Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.) (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: PWWRF) (Frankfurt: E43, WKN: A3EEHV), is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order granted on April 3, 2023 (the " MCTO ") by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Order (" NP 12-203 "). On April 3, 2023, the Company announced that, for reasons disclosed in the news release, there would be a delay in the filing of its financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the " Annual Filings ") beyond the period prescribed under applicable Canadian securities laws (the " Default Announcement ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Power Corp. Enters Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Combined Heat and Power Assets

Cleantech Power Corp. Enters Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Combined Heat and Power Assets

Cleantech Power Corp. ( NEO: PWWR ) ( OTCQB: PWWRF ) ( Frankfurt: E43, WKN: A3EEHV) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable power and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " Letter of Intent ") with an arm's length third party to acquire, directly and indirectly, certain operating combined heat and power and other assets (the " CHP Assets ") located in North America (the " Potential Transaction ").

Pursuant to the Letter of Intent, the Company may acquire the CHP Assets by making two payments. The first payment relates to CHP Assets which are past commercial operation and will consist of a payment of approx. $7.5 million (the " COD Payment "). The COD Payment will be made on close of the Potential Transaction. The second payment relates to CHP Assets which are currently not past their commercial operation date and will consist of a payment of approx. $5 million (the " Non-COD Payment " and, collectively with the COD Payment, the " Aggregate Payment Amount "). The Non-COD Payment will be made in the sole-discretion of the Company. The Company believes that if consummated, the transactions contemplated in the Letter of Intent have the potential to provide the Company with approximately $1.5 million annual cash flow. Certain of the projects associated with the CHP Assets are subject to contract terms between 15 to 20 years.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Q1 2023 Financial Results May 18th

Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Q1 2023 Financial Results May 18th

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers plans to release its First Quarter 2023 financial results after markets close on Thursday, May 18, 2023

Subsequently, Nextech will host a conference call to discuss the First Quarter 2023 results on Thursday, May 18 at 5:00pm ET. Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer to discuss these financial and operating results followed by a question and answer period.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Galena Highlights Daily Production Records

QPM Energy And Incitec Pivot Execute Funding And Gas Sales Agreements

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

Related News

Silver Investing

Galena Highlights Daily Production Records

Nickel Investing

QPM Energy And Incitec Pivot Execute Funding And Gas Sales Agreements

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Silver Investing

Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

Gold Investing

Strong Upside From Updated Scoping Study - Devon Pit

Vanadium Investing

Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer

Lithium Investing

Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) – Trading Halt

×