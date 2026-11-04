Stratasys Sets 2030 Environmental Targets and Completes First Climate Risk Analysis Disclosed in Fifth Annual Sustainability Report

Reduction targets and environmental risk management mark the progression of the company's Mindful Manufacturing™ strategy
Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) today released its fifth annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Sustainability Report. The report marks the progression of the company's Mindful Manufacturing™ strategy. It discloses company-wide 2030 environmental and safety targets and reveals the company's first climate risk analysis aligned with Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
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Stratasys' fifth annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Sustainability Report discloses company-wide 2030 environmental and safety targets and reveals the company's first climate risk analysis aligned with Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
The centerpiece of the 2025 report is a set of measurable targets for 2030:
- Reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 40%
- Reduce water consumption by 15%
- Divert at least 55% of non-hazardous waste to reuse, recycling or energy recovery
- Reduce Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) below 0.40
The 2025 GHG emissions data received limited assurance from an independent third party. Together with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures or TCFD-aligned climate risk analysis, the targets move the Mindful Manufacturing commitment towards additional execution milestones. With combined measurable goals, independent validation and climate risk modeling as a single management approach, risk mitigation and responsible business management future proofs the company for impending global challenges. This approach provides all Stratasys stakeholders the proof-points for the multiple effective ways the Company manages climate-related risks and resources across its operations.
2025 ESG & Sustainability key accomplishments include:
E nvironment & Climate
- 6.2% reduction in combined Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions
- 11.9% reduction in emissions intensity across the value chain
- 3.6% reduction in absolute water consumption
- 40% of non-hazardous waste diverted from landfill
- 357,000 kg of product materials recycled or reconditioned
- Completed first TCFD-aligned climate risk analysis
S ocial Impact, People & Culture
- 26,429 hours of training delivered, averaging 14.9 hours per employee
- 41% of management hires were women, exceeding the company's KPI
- Employee engagement score of 75, an all-time high
- Total Reportable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.5
G overnance & Ethics
- EcoVadis Gold Medal , placing Stratasys in the 96th percentile of 150,000+ companies assessed globally
- More than 97% completion rate for required compliance training
- 58.1% of goods procurement spend directed to local suppliers
"Setting clear 2030 targets assures our sustainability commitments turn into accountability we can measure," said Rosa Coblens, Vice President of Sustainability and Communications at Stratasys. "Our customers are scaling additive manufacturing into production, and they expect their partners to manage climate risk and resources with the same discipline they apply internally. Earning EcoVadis Gold and completing our first TCFD-aligned climate risk analysis show that this discipline is embedded in how we operate."
The annual ESG and Sustainability Report is published in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and with reference to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.
To access the full 2025 ESG and Sustainability Report, click here . For more on Stratasys' sustainability activity, visit www.stratasys.com/sustainability .
About Stratasys
Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage of the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.
To learn more, visit Stratasys.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to potential change, due to risks and uncertainties faced by the Company, including those risks described in Item 3.D "Key Information - Risk Factors" of Stratasys' annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, which Stratasys filed with the SEC on March 6, 2026, and in other reports and documents that Stratasys files with or furnishes to the SEC from time to time, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect Stratasys' business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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Media and Investor contacts:
Media Relations
Galit Mendelson
Director, Global Communications
+972-74-7454913
Galit.Mendelson@stratasys.com
Investor Relations
Yonah Lloyd
Chief Communications Officer and VP Investor Relations
Yonah.Lloyd@stratasys.com
+972 74 745 4919