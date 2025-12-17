Stratasys Partners with Novineer to Integrate NoviPath FDM Performance Simulation with GrabCAD Print Pro, Reducing Physical Testing Time, and Cost for Load-Bearing Parts

Engineers now able to optimize FDM parts for real applications with dramatically reduced trial-and-error testing, allowing manufacturers to design lighter, stronger FDM parts with greater confidence

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) today announced a partnership with Novineer, a generative modeling, design and simulation software company, to integrate Novineer's NoviPath, a polymer performance simulation solution, with Stratasys' GrabCAD Print Pro™ software. The integration gives engineers a faster, more cost-effective way to design lighter, stronger parts with predictable performance, while reducing the need for physical testing for safety-critical, load-bearing applications.

Stratasys GrabCAD Print Pro and Novineer's NoviPath will help engineers and manufacturers identify performance issues in parts, reducing the need for physical testing for safety-critical, load-bearing applications.

Novineer's technology will use GrabCAD™ toolpath data to simulate part behavior in real-world applications. By accounting for build orientation, layer direction, infill patterns and material-specific properties, the solution delivers prediction accuracy that early customers report enables weight reductions of up to 35% on load-bearing parts.

"Partnering with Stratasys embeds NoviPath's toolpath-aware part simulation into GrabCAD Print Pro, bridging the gap between design intent and real-world part performance," said Ali Tamijani, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder, Novineer, Inc. "Stratasys users can now predict stiffness, strength, and failure before they hit ‘print,' cutting trial-and-error, time, and cost while qualifying more FDM™ parts. As the first OEM to launch this unique solution, Stratasys is redefining what material extrusion can deliver in a production setting."

Traditional finite element analysis tools treat 3D-printed parts as uniform pieces, ignoring material extrusion layer-by-layer nature. This makes it impossible for engineers to accurately predict how extruded parts will perform in real-world applications with traditional finite element analysis tools. Novineer's integration uses process-aware GrabCAD data to provide accurate predictions of stiffness, strength, and failure behavior.

"Engineers often over-design FDM parts or rely on trial-and-error testing because they don't have an easy and accessible simulation solution to predict part performance," said Victor Gerdes, Vice President, Software, Stratasys. "Integrating Novineer's simulation with GrabCAD Print Pro lets engineers predict how FDM parts will behave before printing the parts, saving time and costs. It's a complete, validated workflow for polymer extrusion that no other 3D printer manufacturer offers today."

NoviPath works with GrabCAD Print Pro, allowing users to launch simulations using the same toolpath data that will be used to print FDM™ parts. Engineers can define application-specific load cases and safety factors, identify likely failure locations, and iterate virtually until they meet performance requirements – all while staying within the Stratasys software environment. Initial support is expected for Stratasys FDM systems including the F3300™, F900™, and Fortus 450mc™ with a roadmap for additional platform expansion. The integration will offer a validated material library, starting with Antero® 800NA, FDM® Nylon 12CF and ULTEM™ 9085 filament, with ongoing additions planned.

With the Novineer integration, Stratasys is extending its ecosystem to cover the full engineering workflow for its industrial FDM printing solutions – from design and print preparation through performance validation and production. The combined solution gives engineering teams:

  • The ability to identify failure points and load limits before printing
  • Proven accuracy, with weight reductions up to 35% on critical parts while maintaining part quality
  • Faster time-to-production, reducing validation from weeks to hours
  • Lower total cost through lighter parts, faster build times and elimination of time, cost, and iteration of test parts

FDM Performance Simulation in GrabCAD Print Pro is planned to be available in a joint Stratasys & Novineer early access pilot program in Q2 of 2026.

About Novineer

Novineer is redefining digital engineering by making model generation, design, and simulation radically faster—and reliably production-ready. Through its platform—NoviVision (photo-to-CAD model generation), NoviDesign (generative design and optimization), and NoviPath (toolpath-aware simulation and optimization for additive manufacturing)—Novineer helps teams move from real-world parts and design requirements to production-ready digital models in less time, at lower cost, and with less technical risk. Organizations use Novineer to accelerate reverse engineering, validate feasibility upfront, optimize part performance, and reduce trial-and-error iterations before manufacturing.

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com , the Stratasys blog , X/Twitter , LinkedIn , or Facebook . Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys' websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys, FDM, GrabCAD, GrabCAD Print, GrabCAD Print Pro, F3300, F900, Fortus, Fortus 450mc and Antero are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates. 9085 and ULTEM™ trademarks are used by Stratasys under license from SABIC, its affiliate or subsidiary. Novineer and NoviPath are trademarks of Novineer, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

