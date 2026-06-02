Stratasys Celebrates Grand Opening of Americas Headquarters in Minnesota

Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) celebrated the grand opening of its Americas Regional Corporate Headquarters (ARCH), a new 200,000-square-foot facility in Minnetonka, Minnesota, underscoring the company's continued commitment to the U.S. market and to strengthening the high-tech manufacturing capacity that will help define the future of industrial innovation in Minnesota.
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Ribbon-cutting ceremony at the grand opening of Stratasys' Americas Regional Corporate Headquarters in Minnetonka, Minnesota, with Stratasys leaders, partners, and community guests, including Rich Garrity, Scott and Lisa Crump.
The event brought together United States Representative Betty McCollum; United States Representative Brad Finstad ; United States Representative Kelly Morrison ; Erin Streeter, EVP of National Association of Manufacturers ; Scott Crump, inventor of Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) and Stratasys Board Member , together with his wife Lisa Crump, co-founder of Stratasys in 1988 ; alongside Stratasys leadership, customers, partners, and community stakeholders, underscoring the critical role of additive manufacturing in strengthening regional economic development and industrial competitiveness.
United States Congressman and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer said : "Stratasys is helping Minnesota lead in innovation and development as a global leader in additive manufacturing. With the grand opening of their new facility in Minnetonka comes good paying jobs and economic growth. Their investments in the region are bringing hundreds of high‑skilled engineering, manufacturing, and technical jobs to Minnesota. I've been proud to support their work in the past and look forward to working with them in the future."
United States Representative Betty McCollum added: "As a pioneer in additive manufacturing technologies, Stratasys is at the forefront of advancing our country's national and economic security. Their innovations are making the work of our service members safer, more efficient, and more cost-effective for the taxpayer. I'm thrilled to welcome their new facility here in Minnesota, and I look forward to watching them flourish as a premier innovator in the Twin Cities."
Also speaking at the ceremony , Erin Streeter, Executive Vice President of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), added: "Congratulations to Stratasys on today's grand opening, an exciting milestone for manufacturing in Minnesota. This investment strengthens the region's manufacturing capabilities, supports strong jobs, and expands opportunities for manufacturing workers. Additive manufacturing is helping drive the next era of American manufacturing, and Stratasys' continued investment in Minnesota is a strong example of that progress."
Dr. Yoav Zeif, Chief Executive Officer of Stratasys , commented, "This state-of-the-art facility in Minnesota brings together our talent, technology, and the capabilities needed to innovate, collaborate, and help our customers accelerate additive manufacturing production at scale."
ARCH brings together engineering, advanced research and development, applications expertise, and customer collaboration capabilities under one roof, along with Stratasys Direct, the company's on-demand manufacturing business. Visitors to the facility can experience industrial-scale 3D printing technologies in action and see how Stratasys delivers production grade parts across aerospace, defense, automotive, healthcare, dental, and industrial applications.
"Bringing our teams together under one roof has a meaningful impact on how we operate, innovate, and serve our customers," said Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer of Stratasys and NAM Board Member . "ARCH gives us the scale and workspace to accelerate collaboration across engineering, manufacturing, and customer facing teams, enabling faster delivery of high-quality solutions."
As part of its commitment to the local community, with the teams on-site for the event, Stratasys also highlighted its partnership with High Tech Kids and its support for FIRST Robotics programs in Minnesota, reinforcing its role in advancing STEM education and developing the next generation of engineers.
The opening of ARCH follows a recent independent audit of Stratasys' Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) management systems at the Minnetonka campus, which confirmed alignment with ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 standards and recommended renewal of both certifications. This demonstrates the company's ability to scale operations while maintaining rigorous global quality, compliance, and ESG practices.
The launch of ARCH underscores Stratasys' continued commitment to U.S.-based innovation, workforce development, and community engagement, reinforcing its leadership in advanced manufacturing and its role in enabling more sustainable production.
About Stratasys
Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage of the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.
To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com , the Stratasys blog , X/Twitter , LinkedIn , or Facebook . Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys' websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to potential change, due to risks and uncertainties faced by the Company, including those risks described in Item 3.D "Key Information - Risk Factors" of Stratasys' annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which Stratasys filed with the SEC on March 6, 2025, and in other reports and documents that Stratasys files with or furnishes to the SEC from time to time, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect Stratasys' business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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Media and Investor contacts:
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Galit.Mendelson@stratasys.com
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