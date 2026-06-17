Stratasys Advances Rail-Ready Additive Manufacturing With Certified Flame-Retardant FDM Material

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) today announced the launch of FDM ® PA6/66-GF30-FR, a new flame-retardant composite material designed to enable rail and transportation manufacturers to produce certified end-use parts and critical spare parts. The new material expands Stratasys' portfolio of industrial-grade, rail-ready FDM thermoplastics and is engineered specifically for use on Fortus ® 450mc and F900 ® systems.
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Rail-Ready Certified Flame-Retardant FDM Material
Developed in response to long-standing collaboration with railway OEMs and service providers, the new material addresses a clear market need for certified, production-ready additive manufacturing solutions that balance compliance, performance, and total cost of ownership. It meets EN 45545-2 HL2 (R22/R23) and FMVSS 302 fire safety requirements, delivering high stiffness and strength suitable for load-bearing, functional rail applications. Customers benefit from the durability, performance, and quality associated with Stratasys-certified parts.
Designed for production environments, the material offers reliable printability, excellent surface finish, and repeatable part quality. Its flame-retardant PA 6/66 base polymer is reinforced with 30% glass fiber, delivering stronger and stiffer performance than PC-FR alternatives and positioning it competitively around materials such as ULTEM™ 9085 resin. Compatibility with SUP4050B breakaway supports enables efficient post-processing and throughput for end-use parts.
"With Stratasys, we can implement additive manufacturing in a controlled, certifiable way, which is essential for the rail industry," said Lorenzo Gasparoni, 3D Printing Program Manager, Alstom Group . "FDM PA6/66-GF30-FR supports reliable, repeatable production of qualified spare parts, along with streamlined, easy support removal using SUP4050B. The surface finish is exceptional and directly reflects the quality and performance of the parts."
Rail and transportation manufacturers are increasingly adopting additive manufacturing to support production of on-demand spare parts, reducing lead times and lowering inventory costs, particularly across long-life assets and maintenance operations.
"At Siemens Mobility, we see additive manufacturing as a key enabler of flexible production in the railway industry," said Christian Ochs, Head of Additive Manufacturing, Siemens Mobility GmbH . "Its ability to produce complex, application-specific parts on demand supports more efficient maintenance, reduces lead times, and enhances lifecycle management across rail systems."
"Stratasys is strategically focused on mobility, transportation, automotive, and industrial applications, where our high-end additive manufacturing solutions have a real advantage in meeting production and certification requirements. The launch of FDM ® PA6/66-GF30-FR demonstrates our excellence in design for mobility applications," said Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer at Stratasys . "By expanding our rail-certified FDM materials portfolio, we're enabling customers to scale additive manufacturing with greater flexibility and confidence, while producing parts when and where they're needed."
FDM ® PA6/66-GF30-FR is generally available for Fortus ® 450mc and F900 ® systems. Additional specifications and supported applications are available on the product page: https://www.stratasys.com/en/materials/materials-catalog/fdm-materials/fdm-pa6-66-gf30-fr/
About Stratasys
Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage of the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.
To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com , the Stratasys blog , X/Twitter , LinkedIn , or Facebook . Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys' websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to potential change, due to risks and uncertainties faced by the Company, including those risks described in Item 3.D "Key Information - Risk Factors" of Stratasys' annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which Stratasys filed with the SEC on March 6, 2025, and in other reports and documents that Stratasys files with or furnishes to the SEC from time to time, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect Stratasys' business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Stratasys, FDM, Fortus, F900 and SUP4050B are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates. ULTEM™ and 9085 are trademarks of SABIC, its affiliate or subsidiary.
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