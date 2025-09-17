Stratasys Advances Mindful Manufacturing Vision With Fourth Annual ESG and Sustainability Report, Featuring Year-Over-Year Scope 3 Emissions Disclosure

Company showcases measurable progress in climate impact, resource circularity, supply chain resilience, and workforce diversity

Stratasys Ltd. today released its fourth annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Sustainability Report, showcasing significant progress in Mindful Manufacturing™ principles and reinforcing its leadership role in advancing sustainable, next-generation manufacturing.

Stratasys releases its fourth annual ESG & Sustainability report, highlighting measurable progress towards climate impact.

A centerpiece of the 2024 report is the company's first-ever year-over-year Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions disclosure. Verified by independent third parties, this expanded data collection, analysis, transparency and insights into Stratasys' carbon footprint reinforce the company's commitment to climate conscious operations and accountability.

The Scope 3 analysis was conducted by THG MyCarbon and received limited assurance from Motive Analytics. It includes emissions from purchased goods and services, upstream transportation, business travel, product use, and end-of-life treatment, providing a comprehensive view of the Stratasys value chain impact well beyond direct operations.

2024 Sustainability Highlights include:

  • 23.1% reduction in overall carbon footprint (GHG emissions) from 2023 to 2024
  • First Scope 3 emissions disclosure (2023 vs 2024), spanning 11 value chain categories
  • 653 tCO₂e avoided through renewable energy use
  • 15% reduction in water consumption intensity
  • 38.4% of waste diverted from landfill
  • 477 metric tons of materials recycled or reconditioned through take-back and trade-in programs
  • Launch of SAF™ ReLife for full reuse of PA12 waste powder
  • Launch of the GrabCAD Carbon Estimator for real-time carbon tracking in AM workflows
  • Expansion of ISO 14001 environmental management certifications to sites in Germany and the U.S.
  • Recognition with the EcoVadis Silver Medal, placing Stratasys among the top 15% of companies worldwide
  • 38% female manager hiring rate (above 35% KPI and up from 25% last year)
  • Record-high employee engagement score of 74 with 91% participation

The 2024 report details how Stratasys is embedding sustainability across its business, from product innovation to operations, with initiatives such as the launch of SAF™ ReLife, enabling 100% reuse of PA12 powder on our H350 machine, and the introduction of the GrabCAD Carbon Estimator, which helps manufacturers track and reduce the carbon impact of additive manufacturing.

"From our year-over-year Scope 3 emissions inventory to product innovations that enable low-carbon production, we're helping manufacturers meet rising environmental expectations while embedding sustainability into our own operations," said Rosa Coblens, Vice President of Global Sustainability and Communications at Stratasys. "Through our Mindful Manufacturing™ approach, we are showing that sustainable practices deliver important business impact — from reducing costs and waste to enabling more resilient supply chains. ESG excellence is central to how we innovate and lead in additive manufacturing."

The annual ESG and Sustainability Report is published in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and with reference to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.

To access the full 2024 ESG and Sustainability Report, click here .

For more on Stratasys' sustainability activity, click here .

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com , the Stratasys blog , X/Twitter , LinkedIn , or Facebook . Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys' websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys Ltd is a provider of 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions. The company's patented fused deposition modeling and PolyJet printing technologies print prototypes and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. Its subsidiaries include printer makers MakerBot and Solidscape. It generates revenue through 3D printing systems, related services, and consumables and by providing additive manufacturing solutions.

