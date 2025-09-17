Stratasys Advances Mindful Manufacturing Vision With Fourth Annual ESG and Sustainability Report, Featuring Year-Over-Year Scope 3 Emissions Disclosure

- Revenue of $144.1 million compared to $149.4 million.
- GAAP gross margin of 44.4%, compared to 43.8%.
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 48.6%, compared to 47.3%.
- GAAP operating loss of $24.5 million, compared to an operating loss of $16.8 million.
- Non-GAAP operating loss of $1.2 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $1.5 million.
- GAAP net loss of $26.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $22.2 million, or $0.33 per diluted share.
- Non-GAAP net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 million, compared to $7.0 million.
- Cash generated by operating activities of $7.3 million, compared to cash used by operating activities of $17.9 million in the year-ago quarter.
Dr. Yoav Zeif, Stratasys' Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We delivered solid first quarter operating and financial results that included record consumables revenues, improved gross margins and positive operating and free cash flow, despite the ongoing challenges posed by our customers' capital spending constraints. We continue to see increased traction for our newest technology, the F3300 FDM system, as leading companies such as Nissan, BAE Systems and Sikorsky have joined Toyota as early customers that will benefit with faster, lower-cost manufacturing of end-use parts."
Dr. Zeif continued, "Our healthy balance sheet, and financial and operating discipline, provide stability to weather the current environment. And when the macro environment eases and capital spending returns to normal levels, our differentiated portfolio and leading go-to-market strength position us to meaningfully accelerate profitable growth, driving long-term shareholder returns."
2024 Financial Outlook:
Based on current market conditions and assuming that the impacts of global inflationary pressures, relatively high interest rates and supply chain costs do not impede economic activity further, the Company is reiterating its outlook for 2024 as follows:
- Full-year revenue of $630 million to $645 million.
- Compare to 2023 revenue of approximately $616 million excluding divestments and annualizing Covestro.
- Full-year non-GAAP gross margins of 49.0% to 49.5%, improving sequentially throughout the year.
- Full-year operating expenses in the range of $292 million to $297 million.
- Full-year non-GAAP operating margins in a range of 2.5% to 3.5%.
- GAAP net loss of $88 million to $72 million, or ($1.24) to ($1.01) per diluted share.
- Includes one-time extraordinary costs associated with Stratasys' strategic alternatives process.
- Non-GAAP net income of $9 million to $14 million, or $0.12 to $0.19 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $40 million to $45 million.
- Capital expenditures of $20 million to $25 million.
- Positive cash flow from operating activities.
Non-GAAP earnings guidance excludes $29 million to $31 million of share-based compensation expense, $26 million to $28 million of projected amortization of intangible assets, and reorganization and other expenses of $29 million to $35 million. Non-GAAP guidance includes tax adjustments of $2 million to $3 million on the above non-GAAP items.
Appropriate reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are provided in a table at the end of our press release and slide presentation, with itemized detail concerning the non-GAAP financial measures.
Stratasys Ltd. First Quarter 2024 Webcast and Conference Call Details
The Company plans to webcast its conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. (ET).
The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Stratasys Web site at investors.stratasys.com, or directly at the following web address:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=H13Rjkjs
To participate by telephone, the U.S. toll-free number is 877-407-0619 and the international dial-in is +1-412-902-1012. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be available for six months at investors.stratasys.com, or by accessing the above-provided web address.
Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, healthcare, fashion and education. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.
To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com , the Stratasys blog , X.com (formerly Twitter) , LinkedIn , or Facebook . Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the Company's websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.
Stratasys is a registered trademark and the Stratasys signet is a trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this press release regarding Stratasys' strategy, and the statements regarding its projected future financial performance, including the financial guidance concerning its expected results for 2023 and beyond, are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with Stratasys' business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the degree of our success at introducing new or improved products and solutions that gain market share; the degree of growth of the 3D printing market generally; the impact of potential shifts in the prices or margins of the products that we sell or services that we provide, including due to a shift towards lower margin products or services; the impact of competition and new technologies; potential further charges against earnings that we could be required to take due to impairment of additional goodwill or other intangible assets; the extent of our success at successfully consummating and integrating into our existing business acquisitions or investments in new businesses, technologies, products or services; the global macro-economic environment, including headwinds caused by inflation, relatively high interest rates, unfavorable currency exchange rates and other growth-inhibiting conditions; potential changes in our management and board of directors; global market, political and economic conditions, and in the countries in which we operate in particular; costs and potential liability relating to litigation and regulatory proceedings; risks related to infringement of our intellectual property rights by others or infringement of others' intellectual property rights by us; the extent of our success at maintaining our liquidity and financing our operations and capital needs; the impact of tax regulations on our results of operations and financial condition; and those additional factors referred to in Item 3.D "Key Information - Risk Factors", Item 4, "Information on the Company", Item 5, "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects," and all other parts of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, which we filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 11, 2024 (the "2023 Annual Report"). Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made throughout our 2023 Annual Report and the Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K that attaches Stratasys' unaudited, condensed consolidated financial statements and its review of its results of operations and financial condition, for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024, which will be furnished to the SEC on or about May 30, 2024, and our other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any guidance provided, and other forward-looking statements made, in this press release are provided or made (as applicable) as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The non-GAAP data included herein, which excludes certain items as described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful information for investors and shareholders of our company in gauging our results of operations (i) on an ongoing basis after excluding mergers, acquisitions, divestments and strategic process-related expense or gains and reorganization-related charges or gains, and legal provisions and (ii) excluding non-cash items such as share-based compensation expenses, acquired intangible assets amortization, including intangible assets amortization related to equity-method investments, impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill, revaluation of our investments and the corresponding tax effect of those items. These non-GAAP adjustments either do not reflect actual cash outlays that impact our liquidity and our financial condition or have a non-recurring impact on the statement of operations, as assessed by management. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses our performance for internal planning and forecasting purposes. The limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures are that they provide a view of our results of operations without including all items indicated above during a period, which may not provide a view of our performance that is comparable to those of other companies in our industry. Investors and other readers should consider non-GAAP measures only as supplements to, not as substitutes for or as superior measures to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.
| Stratasys Ltd.
|
| Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
| (in thousands, except share data)
|
|
| March 31,
|
| December 31,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
|
| ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Current assets
|
|
|
|
| Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
91,089
|
|
|
$
|
82,585
|
| Short-term bank deposits
|
|
|
70,000
|
|
|
|
80,000
|
| Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,455 and $1,449 as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
|
|
|
155,349
|
|
|
|
172,009
|
| Inventories
|
|
|
195,060
|
|
|
|
192,976
|
| Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
9,507
|
|
|
|
7,929
|
| Other current assets
|
|
|
21,090
|
|
|
|
24,596
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total current assets
|
|
|
542,095
|
|
|
|
560,095
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
| Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
189,942
|
|
|
|
197,552
|
| Goodwill
|
|
|
99,121
|
|
|
|
100,051
|
| Other intangible assets, net
|
|
|
121,195
|
|
|
|
127,781
|
| Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
17,577
|
|
|
|
18,895
|
| Long-term investments
|
|
|
116,285
|
|
|
|
115,083
|
| Other non-current assets
|
|
|
13,820
|
|
|
|
14,448
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total non-current assets
|
|
|
557,940
|
|
|
|
573,810
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,100,035
|
|
|
$
|
1,133,905
|
|
|
|
|
|
| LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
| Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
37,806
|
|
|
$
|
46,785
|
| Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
32,620
|
|
|
|
36,656
|
| Accrued compensation and related benefits
|
|
|
37,402
|
|
|
|
33,877
|
| Deferred revenues - short-term
|
|
|
54,480
|
|
|
|
52,610
|
| Operating lease liabilities - short-term
|
|
|
5,898
|
|
|
|
6,498
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total current liabilities
|
|
|
168,206
|
|
|
|
176,426
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
| Deferred revenues - long-term
|
|
|
19,193
|
|
|
|
23,655
|
| Deferred income taxes - long-term
|
|
|
537
|
|
|
|
723
|
| Operating lease liabilities - long-term
|
|
|
11,392
|
|
|
|
12,162
|
| Contingent consideration - long-term
|
|
|
11,569
|
|
|
|
11,900
|
| Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
22,988
|
|
|
|
24,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
65,679
|
|
|
|
72,640
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total liabilities
|
|
|
233,885
|
|
|
|
249,066
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Equity
|
|
|
|
| Ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal value, authorized 180,000
|
|
|
|
| shares; 70,440 shares and 69,656 shares issued
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
|
195
|
| and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
|
|
|
3,100,445
|
|
|
|
3,091,649
|
| Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
| Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(8,583
|
)
|
|
|
(7,079
|
)
| Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(2,225,909
|
)
|
|
|
(2,199,926
|
)
| Total Equity
|
|
|
866,150
|
|
|
|
884,839
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
1,100,035
|
|
|
$
|
1,133,905
|
| Stratasys Ltd.
|
| Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
| (in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
|
unaudited
|
|
unaudited
| Revenues
|
|
|
|
| Products
|
|
$
|
99,196
|
|
|
$
|
100,971
|
| Services
|
|
|
44,854
|
|
|
|
48,406
|
|
|
|
|
144,050
|
|
|
|
149,377
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cost of revenues
|
|
|
|
| Products
|
|
|
49,757
|
|
|
|
51,113
|
| Services
|
|
|
30,396
|
|
|
|
32,869
|
|
|
|
|
80,153
|
|
|
|
83,982
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Gross profit
|
|
|
63,897
|
|
|
|
65,395
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
| Research and development, net
|
|
|
23,977
|
|
|
|
21,475
|
| Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
64,373
|
|
|
|
60,717
|
|
|
|
|
88,350
|
|
|
|
82,192
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Operating income (loss)
|
|
|
(24,453
|
)
|
|
|
(16,797
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
| Financial income, net
|
|
|
1,217
|
|
|
|
773
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
(23,236
|
)
|
|
|
(16,024
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
| Income tax expense
|
|
|
(716
|
)
|
|
|
(3,775
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
| Share in losses of associated companies
|
|
|
(2,031
|
)
|
|
|
(2,425
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
| Net loss
|
|
$
|
(25,983
|
)
|
|
$
|
(22,224
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
| Net loss per share
|
|
|
|
| Basic
|
|
$
|
(0.37
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.33
|
)
| Diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.37
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.33
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
| Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
|
|
|
| Basic
|
|
|
69,993
|
|
|
|
67,583
|
| Diluted
|
|
|
69,993
|
|
|
|
67,583
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
2023
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
| U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts)
|
| Gross profit (1)
|
$
|
63,897
|
|
|
$
|
6,139
|
|
|
$
|
70,036
|
|
|
$
|
65,395
|
|
|
$
|
5,299
|
|
$
|
70,694
|
| Operating income (loss) (1,2)
|
|
(24,453
|
)
|
|
|
23,254
|
|
|
|
(1,199
|
)
|
|
|
(16,797
|
)
|
|
|
18,315
|
|
|
1,518
|
| Net income (loss) (1,2,3)
|
|
(25,983
|
)
|
|
|
24,299
|
|
|
|
(1,684
|
)
|
|
|
(22,224
|
)
|
|
|
23,306
|
|
|
1,082
|
| Net income (loss) per diluted share (4)
|
$
|
(0.37
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.33
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
| Acquired intangible assets amortization expense
|
|
|
|
5,084
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,001
|
|
|
| Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
952
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
932
|
|
|
| Restructuring and other related costs
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
366
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,139
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,299
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
| Acquired intangible assets amortization expense
|
|
|
|
2,459
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,194
|
|
|
| Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
7,697
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,308
|
|
|
| Restructuring and other related costs
|
|
|
|
920
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,798
|
|
|
| Revaluation of investments
|
|
|
|
1,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
580
|
|
|
| Contingent consideration
|
|
|
|
511
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
| Legal, consulting and other expenses
|
|
|
|
3,628
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,254
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,315
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
| Corresponding tax effect and other expenses
|
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,038
|
|
|
| Equity method related amortization
|
|
|
|
964
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,490
|
|
|
| Finance (income) expenses
|
|
|
|
(153
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
463
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
24,299
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
23,306
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
| Weighted average number of ordinary
shares outstanding - Diluted
|
|
69,993
|
|
|
|
|
|
69,993
|
|
|
|
67,583
|
|
|
|
|
|
68,080
|
Stratasys Ltd.
|
|
|
| Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Forward Looking Guidance
|
|
|
| Fiscal Year 2024
|
|
|
|
|
| (in millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| GAAP net loss
|
| ($88) to ($72)
|
|
|
| Adjustments
|
|
| Stock-based compensation expense
|
| $29 to $31
| Intangible assets amortization expense
|
| $26 to $28
| Reorganization and other
|
| $29 to $35
| Tax expense (benefit) related to Non-GAAP adjustments
|
| $2 to $3
|
|
|
| Non-GAAP net income
|
| $9 to $14
|
|
|
| GAAP loss per share
|
| ($1.24) to ($1.01)
|
|
|
| Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
| $0.12 to $0.19
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240529130458/en/
Yonah Lloyd
CCO & VP Investor Relations
Yonah.Lloyd@stratasys.com