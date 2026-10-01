Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Cassiar Gold Corp. 26Q2

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Cassiar Gold Corp. 26Q2

Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC,OTC:CGLCF): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC,OTC:CGLCF). Cassiar continues to advance Taurus toward its first formal economic evaluation while maintaining a district-scale exploration program across the broader Cassiar Gold Property. The Company engaged Ausenco to complete a PEA, launched a fully funded 10,000 m 2026 drill program, extended its exploration permit through March 2031, and entered into an Exploration Agreement with the Dease River First Nation. In our view, these developments improve visibility into the path toward project definition while preserving the core thesis around a 2.34 Moz near-surface Taurus resource and broader exploration upside. The strategy balances technical de-risking at Taurus with continued resource growth and higher-grade opportunities across Cassiar South and regional targets.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • The Taurus PEA remains Cassiar's most important near-term milestone and is expected in 2H26, building on the current 410 koz Indicated and 1.93 Moz Inferred resource. We believe the study should provide the first meaningful framework for evaluating potential processing, mine scale, capital requirements, operating costs, and project economics.
  • Cassiar's 10,000 m 2026 drill program continues to provide additional resource-expansion potential, with approximately 7,400 m across 31 holes completed at Cassiar North as of September 17. The current MRE also excludes the 7,308 m drilled during 2025 and the ongoing 2026 campaign, suggesting pending assays and future resource updates remain important catalysts.
  • The balance sheet and broader project framework improved through warrant exercises, the C$5.53M May financing, the exploration-permit extension through March 2031, and the Dease River First Nation agreement. These developments support the current exploration and PEA program, while future development capital requirements remain an important longer-term consideration.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12376/317025_figure1.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate: Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317025

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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