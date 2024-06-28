Weebit Nano Ltd is a memory and semiconductor technology company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing silicon oxide (SiOx) and Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) technology based on fabrication factory-friendly materials. Its products are used in various applications, such as in computers, consumer electronics, smartphones, tablets, enterprise storage, automotive infotainment and navigation systems, healthcare, wearables and Internet of Things (IoT).