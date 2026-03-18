Orex Minerals

TSXV:REX

Orex Minerals Inc. is a precious and base metals exploration company with projects in Mexico and Canada.

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Down as War Escalates and Fed Sits on Rates

Orex Minerals Inc. is a precious and base metals exploration company with projects in Mexico and Canada. The Company's portfolio includes the Coneto Silver-Gold Project (Durango State, Mexico), in partnership with Fresnillo PLC, the Sandra Silver-Gold Project (Durango State, Mexico), in partnership with Pan American Silver Corp., and the Jumping Josephine Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Orex is led by an experienced team of mining and exploration professionals dedicated to value creation through strategic project advancement and partnerships.
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