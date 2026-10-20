Borealis Mining is a gold mining and exploration company focused on the advancement of its Nevada-based assets, including ongoing mining and production activities at the Borealis Gold Mine and the development of its Sandman Gold Project. The Borealis Gold Mine is a fully permitted mine site, equipped with active heap leach pads, an ADR facility, and all necessary infrastructure to support a heap leach gold mining operation. In addition to the mine, the property, comprised of 815 unpatented mining claims of approximately 20 acres each totaling approximately 16,300 acres and one unpatented mill site claim of about five acres located in western Nevada, is highly prospective for additional high-sulfidation gold mineralization. The Sandman project, previously acquired through the acquisition of Gold Bull Resources Inc.