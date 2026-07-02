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Roxmore is focused on developing its flagship, Converse Gold Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits not owned by a major mining company in Nevada, USA. The Converse Gold Project is located within the prolific Battle Mountain trend containing Indicated Mineral Resource estimate ('MRE') of 103 million tonnes (Mt) at an average gold grade of 0.65 g/t, containing 2.16 million ounces (Moz) Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 218 Mt at an average gold grade of 0.43 g/t containing 34 Moz Au. The company completed a PEA for the project outlining attractive economics with an After-Tax NPV5% of US$2.7 Billion, IRR of 43%, and payback achieved in 2.2 years at long term consensus gold price of US$3,600/oz. The Simple Heap leach operation features significant production from a single pit with highlights including 3.5 million payable ounces LOM at 267,000 oz per year on average in the first full 8 years of production and 246,000 oz on average over the 14-year Life of Mine.
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