TSX:ATE

Antibe Therapeutics Inc is leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. The company's pipeline includes assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Antibe's lead drug, otenaproxesul, is in clinical development as a safer alternative to opioids for post-operative pain. Antibe's second pipeline drug, ATB-352, is being developed for a specialized acute pain indication. The company's anticipated next target is inflammatory bowel disease, a condition long in need of safer, more effective therapies.