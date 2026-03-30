Hiru Corp

OTC:HIRU

Hiru Corp (OTC:HIRU) is a diversified natural-resources company owned and managed by high-profile Qatari investors, with a portfolio spanning precious metals, critical energy-transition...

Hiru Corp (OTC:HIRU) is a diversified natural-resources company owned and managed by high-profile Qatari investors, with a portfolio spanning precious metals, critical energy-transition minerals, and select oil & gas interests. Ameerex's assets include the Balfour Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Western Australia, the Corcoran Canyon Silver-Gold Project in Nevada under MOU, and a forthcoming lithium transaction in Argentina and Brazil. The Company focuses on disciplined expansion, technical excellence, and long-term value creation across multiple commodity cycles.
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