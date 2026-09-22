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Zcash is a leading privacy-focused digital currency¹, offering investors financial privacy that is largely absent from existing crypto product lineups. Its architecture empowers users to decide whether transaction details remain shielded or are disclosed, all while preserving Bitcoin's hard-capped, mined monetary design.
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