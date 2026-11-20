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The investment seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index derived from the computer software segment of a U. In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Software & Services Select Industry Index (the index), the fund employs a sampling strategy. It generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the index. The index represents the software and services segment of the S&P Total Market Index (S&P TMI).
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