The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (the Fund) seeks long-term capital appreciation. The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in (i) securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from or devote 50% of their assets to psychedelic drugs and (ii) derivatives that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund primarily invests in publicly listed life sciences companies focused on psychedelic medicines as well as other companies with activities in the psychedelics business. The Fund invests in exchange-listed equity securities, including common and preferred stock of U.S. and foreign mid, small and micro-capitalization companies, and in total return swaps intended to provide exposure to such companies.