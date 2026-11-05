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Turn Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted, non-systemic therapies designed to act directly at the site of disease. The Company's lead therapeutic candidate, GX-03, is being evaluated in atopic dermatitis and is also being developed for onychomycosis. Turn's research focuses on the intersection of microbial activity, local immune signaling and chronic inflammation.
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