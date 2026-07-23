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Q32 Bio is a clinical stage biotechnology company whose science targets potent regulators of the adaptive immune system to re-balance immunity and is focused on developing innovative therapies for alopecia areata and other autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. About 700,000 people in the United States live with alopecia areata1, a disease which has a life-altering impact on patients and limited current treatment options. Q32 Bio is advancing bempikibart (ADX-914), a fully human anti-IL-7R¿ antibody that re-regulates adaptive immune function, for the treatment of alopecia areata in an ongoing Phase 2 program. The IL-7 and TSLP pathways have been genetically and biologically implicated in driving several T cell-mediated pathological processes in numerous autoimmune diseases.
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