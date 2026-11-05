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Korro is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging a novel oligonucleotide promoted editing of RNA (OPERA) platform to develop a new class of genetic medicines for rare and highly prevalent diseases. OPERA provides precise, tissue-directed delivery of RNA-editing oligonucleotides (REOs) that modify the targeted native mRNA transcript to repair or form a de novo protein with enhanced functionality. The platform combines a suite of capabilities consisting of sophisticated knowledge of transcription biology through ADAR proteins (Adenosine Deaminases Acting on RNA), machine learning optimization of REOs, linker chemistry expertise, along with use of a highly targeted tissue-specific delivery methodology.
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