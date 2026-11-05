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Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The Company is developing one-time treatments designed to address the underlying genetic causes of severe retinal disorders. The Company's pipeline includes seven AAV-based programs, led by OPGx-LCA5 for LCA5-related mutations and OPGx-BEST1 for BEST1-related retinal degeneration, with OPGx-RDH12 cleared to enter the clinic, and additional candidates targeting, MERTK, RHO, CNGB1 and NMNAT1.
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