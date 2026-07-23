TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome primary and acquired resistance to cancer immunotherapy, two of the most common reasons cancer immunotherapies fail to work or stop working in the majority of patients with cancer. TuHURA's lead innate immune agonist, IFx-2, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors. TuHURA is enrolling patients in its randomized placebo-controlled Phase 3 registration trial of IFx-2 administered as an adjunctive therapy to Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) compared to Keytruda® plus placebo in first-line treatment for advanced or metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma.