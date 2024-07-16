Entera Bio Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in areas with significant unmet medical need and where adoption of injectable therapies is limited due to cost, convenience and compliance challenges for patients. The company's product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism are in clinical development. The company recently completed the phase 2 study for EB613. The company also licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies for use with their proprietary compounds and, to date, has established a collaboration with Amgen Inc.