G3 Goldfields is a mineral exploration company focused on finding and developing gold projects in Guyana, South America. Formed through a spin-out of G2 Goldfields Inc. ('G2') in July 2026, G3 holds multiple drill-ready targets in the prolific Oko-Aremu gold belt and the active Puruni gold district, representing one of the most compelling early-stage exploration opportunities with exceptional discovery potential in the Guiana Shield. The founders and principals of the Company have been directly responsible for the discovery of more than 11 million ounces of gold in Guyana and are laser focused on making the next major gold discovery in Guyana.