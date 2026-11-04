bayridge resources

bayridge resources

CSE:BYRG

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Bayridge Resources Corp. is a green energy exploration company advancing a portfolio of Canadian uranium projects. The Company's 51%-owned Baker Lake Uranium Project comprises 83 contiguous claims covering approximately 619 km² in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut. Exploration has defined a 75-kilometre unconformity corridor hosting multiple uranium targets, supported by historical drilling and modern airborne geophysical surveys. Bayridge has also earned a 40% interest in the Waterbury East Project, located approximately 25 kilometres northeast of the Cigar Lake Mine in the northeastern Athabasca Basin. Geophysical surveys have identified a 7-kilometre conductivity corridor, where historical drilling from the mid-2000s intersected faulted and altered basement rocks with localized uranium enrichment. Significant portions of this corridor remain untested.
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