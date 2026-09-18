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White Cliff Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. It explores for lithium, rare earth elements, gold, copper, silver, nickel, uranium, iron oxide, lead, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as White Cliff Nickel Limited and changed its name to White Cliff Minerals Limited in November 2011. White Cliff Minerals Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Perth, Australia.
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