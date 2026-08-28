viking mines

viking mines

ASX:VKA

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Viking Mines Ltd is engaged in investing in mineral exploration projects. The company has three projects: First Hit Project; Tumentu Gold Project; Butre Gold Project; Khonkhor Zag Coal Project; and Akoase Gold Project. The group operates in Ghana and Western Australia.
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