somerset minerals

somerset minerals

ASX:SMM

Chart

Detailed Quote

Somerset Minerals is a mineral exploration company that focuses on exploring and developing Gold, copper, and other mineral opportunities. The projects of the company include the Claypan Dam Project, Montejinni Project, Blackdome-Elizabeth Gold Project, and Zamora Project. Its operating segments are Corporate activities Australia, Exploration Activities Canada and Exploration Activities Educador.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Gold nuggets with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Vertex Minerals Shines on Gold Mine Update

Press Releases

Multiple High-Grade Results including 51.96% Cu C 52g/t Ag

The Conversation (0)