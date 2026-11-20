Sabre Resources Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties. It explores copper, lead, zinc, vanadium, silver, and other semi-precious metals. The company operates through various projects including The Kombat Copper Trend, Youanmi Gold Projects, Sherlock Bay Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Deposit, and exploration and development of the Otavi Mountain Land vanadium and the base metal project continued in northern Namibia.es. The firm is managed on the basis of its development and exploration of minerals in the geographical regions of Australia and Namibia and drives key revenue from Australia.