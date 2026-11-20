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Kin Mining NL is a gold exploration company. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of gold properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Cardinia Gold Project. The other projects include Desdemona, Murrin Murrin, Redcastle, MT Flora, Randwick Gold, and others. The company operates predominantly in one business and geographical segment which is mineral exploration in Australia.
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