Pan African Resources

ASX:PAF

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Pan African Resources PLC is a precious metals producer based in the United Kingdom. It operates metal mines in South Africa and derives revenue principally through the mining, extraction, and sale of gold. The company conducts its business through the operation of mining projects in various parts of South Africa, such as Barberton Mines, a gold mining project, Phoenix Platinum, and Uitkomst Colliery, located in Newcastle which sell coal to local and export markets. It also operates growth projects, including PAR Gold Proprietary Limited, which derives revenue from providing management and administration services to other group companies.
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