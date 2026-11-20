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Kaiser Reef Ltd is a gold producer and exploration company with a clear focus on gold within the Lachlan Fold Belt. Its projects include A1 Gold Mine, Porcupine Flat Processing Plant, Maldon Goldfield, and Stuart Town Gold Project.
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