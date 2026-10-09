global gold mining

global gold mining

ASX:GGM

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Global Gold Mining is a lithium, Cobalt and Gold exploration company. Its portfolio of projects includes Sturec Gold project, Slovakia, Cancet Lithium project, Canada, Sirmac-Clapier Lithium project, Canada and others.
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