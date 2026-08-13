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Arrow Minerals Ltd is a company targeting gold, lithium, and nickel. It operates in two segments, being mineral exploration, and evaluation in Western Australia and Burkina Faso. The projects of the company include the Strickland Gold Project, Malinda Lithium Project, Pilbara Gold Project, and Fraser Range Nickel Project. The firm generates substantial revenue from Australian operations.
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Press Releases

Drilling Underway At Vranso Project, Burkina Faso

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