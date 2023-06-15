Avalon Announces C$63M Strategic Investment by Sibelco to Create a Vertically Integrated Lithium Strategic Partnership in Ontario

Steppe Gold Ltd to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Featuring Critical Metals Day on June 20, 2023

Steppe Gold Ltd (TSX: STGO), a multi-asset, multi-jurisdictional precious metals story, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, June 19-21, 2023, ("THE Event") at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

Aneel Waraich, EVP & Director, will be presenting at 10:30 AM ET on June 19th. Management from Steppe Gold Ltd will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference. Interested parties should contact Jennifer Choi at jchoi@vidconferences.com to inquire about registering to attend.

Information regarding THE Event including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers and a preliminary agenda can be found here https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/tier-1-mining-conference/

About Steppe Gold Ltd

Steppe Gold is an action packed expansion story. Since production started at its Mongolian flagship ATO gold mine in 2020, Steppe has been focused on steadily producing and expanding. The recent definitive agreement to acquire Anacortes Mining, will transform Steppe Gold into a multi asset, multi jurisdiction gold company with existing production and development projects in two of the most exciting and still untapped gold provinces in the world in both Mongolia and Peru. The new combined company will have a potential development profile of over 200,000 ounces and a resource base of over 4.5 million gold equivalent ounces.

THE Mining Investment Event of the North is Canada's only tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference and hosted annually in Quebec City, Canada. THE Event is invitation only and is independently sponsored by the Government of Quebec, and financial and mining communities at large. THE Event is designed to specifically facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. THE Event is committed to promoting sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through unique Student Sponsorships, She-Co Initiatives, highlighting ESG and equality issues and by providing a platform for some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. The agenda, brochure, participating companies, speakers & panelists, initiatives and registration applications for issuers and investors may be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/tier-1-mining-conference/

Interested parties please contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@vidconferences.com

Joanne Jobin
Principal & Founder
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jjobin@irinc.ca 

Jennifer Choi
Vice President, Operations
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jchoi@vidconferences.com

Brhett Booker
Associate
VID Media Incorporated
bbooker@vidconferences.com

