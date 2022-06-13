Precious MetalsInvesting News

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) invites you to visit them at Booth #2725 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.

About Steppe Gold Ltd.

Steppe Gold is Asia's newest gold & silver producer, having started production in 2020. They are currently focused on expanding and doubling their production profile to ~100K oz AU equivalent per annum, at Steppe Gold's 100%-owned flagship asset, the ATO Gold Mine.2022 was kicked-off with a robust foundation of paid-for inventory, healthy cashflow & recently discovered highgrade zinc deposits. The Steppe Gold team looks forward to sharing more of its action-packed expansion story in the coming year.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Steppe Gold Ltd.
Siloni Waraich
4164324920
siloni@steppegold.com
steppegold.com

Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold

Overview

Steppe Gold (TSX:STGO) is a precious metals development company and gold producer in Mongolia. The company owns the Altan Tsaagan Ovoo (ATO) and the Uudam Khundii (UK) gold projects in Mongolia.

Steppe Gold has recently commenced gold production at its flagship ATO project. The company has mined, crushed and stacked approximately 715,000 tonnes of ore with an average grade of approximately 2 g/t gold to date. As of June 2020, Steppe Gold has produced and sold a total of 15,389 ounces of gold and 4,978 ounces of silver generating US$25.3 million. The company is on pace to meet its production goal of 60,000 ounces of gold in 2020.

Now that the company has commenced gold production, Steppe Gold intends to continue its feasibility study into the development of the much larger fresh rock resource underlying the current mining operation. The proposed development of a cyanide in leach operation for processing fresh rock is expected to have a life of mine of approximately 12 to 15 years.

Existing defined fresh rock resources are expected to be supplemented by the new discovery of high-grade gold and silver mineralization on the Mungu trend. Steppe Gold’s exploration is showing that the high-grade Mungu discovery is semi-continuous to the structurally-controlled mineralization drilled at the ATO 4 deposit and that significant resource expansion is possible.

The UK project is the first-of-its-kind joint venture (80/20) between Steppe Gold and the Bayankhongor Provincial Government. The company has completed an initial exploration program on this project consisting of IP and magnetic surveys, as well as rock chip and soil geochemical programs. The program resulted in four discoveries that the company plans to further explore with an extensive program of trenching and drilling in the near-term.

Steppe Gold is continuing to asses a number of additional opportunities to acquire exploration licenses and mining projects across Mongolia.

Steppe Gold’s management team has a track record of success in Mongolia. Keeping projects on track and under budget is Steppe Gold’s General Manager of Processing Grant Smith. Smith has experience in constructing and operating heap leach operations and most recently worked on the Tujuh Bukit gold heap leach project in East Java, Indonesia.

Steppe Gold’s Company Highlights

    • Steppe Gold is a gold producer in Mongolia.
      • Initial capital cost of approximately US$20 million, average cash costs less than US$500 per ounce.
    • Approximately 875,225 tonnes of ore with an average grade of 2 g/t gold has been mined to date at the ATO project
    • On pace to hit 2020 production goal of 60,000 ounces of gold
  • US$28 million gold and silver streaming agreement with Triple Flag Mining Finance Bermuda Ltd. in place.
  • Updated resource estimate and feasibility study underway for the larger fresh rock project underlying the current mining project at open cuttable depths. This larger Phase 2 project would involve the construction of a grinding and CIL circuit and would have an expected life of mine of 12 to 15 years and an annual production profile that could reach approximately 150,000 ounces on a gold equivalent basis.
  • Joint venture partnership in place for the UK project with the Mongolian government.
  • Management has a proven track record of success in Mongolia.

Mining in Mongolia

Mongolia is known as one of the last frontiers for large scale mining projects, offering investors and mining companies alike an interesting opportunity. With the success of Oyu Tolgoi, a tier one producer and one of the largest copper mines in the world, Mongolia has demonstrated the geologic potential for mineral wealth. Mongolia had a GDP of US$11.43 billion in 2017 and has an annual growth rate of approximately six percent. The growth of the economy is supported by commodity exports, such as copper and coal, improved business sentiment and the implementation of a government-led economic adjustment program.

The World Bank believes that Mongolia’s growth outlook is positive and is supported by the mining and manufacturing sectors. Gold exploration accounts for 45 percent of the mining sector and 2.6 percent of the country’s GDP, leading to the implementation of policies and programs to help promote gold mining.

In March 2017, the Mongolian government signed a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA) with Canada. The agreement provides Canadian investors operating in Mongolia with a legal framework that is expected to help bring greater predictability and certainty to their investments. Canada is a significant investor in Mongolia and has invested approximately $6.4 billion in the country.

Mongolian Assets

Steppe Gold's Mongolia Assets

Steppe Gold’s ATO Gold-Silver Mine

The 5,493-hectare ATO gold-silver project is located in the Dornod province of eastern Mongolia. Steppe Gold’s mining license for the project is fully-permitted for 30 years.

Steppe Gold commenced production at the ATO project in December 2019. As of July 2020, Steppe Gold has produced and sold a total of 15,389 ounces of gold and 4,978 ounces of silver which generated a net cash flow of US$25.3 million. The company has mined, crushed and stacked approximately 715,000 tonnes of ore where leaching continues.

Steppe Gold remains on pace to produce 60,000 ounces of gold in 2020 at cash costs of circa $500 per ounce from the ATO Mine. The company plans to complete the feasibility study for its Stage 2 expansion project at the ATO mine moving forward. The expansion targets an increase in gold production to 150,000 tonnes per annum from underlying fresh rock ores.

2017 technical report

A 2017 technical report outlined a project development plan for an open-pit heap leach operation at ATO. The project could produce approximately 147,000 ounces of gold and 673,000 ounces of silver from oxide ores over its 4.5-year mine life. Economics are highlighted by an initial capital cost of approximately US$20 million and average cash costs less than US$500 per ounce.

Steppe Gold's ATO Mine Economics

2017 resource estimate

In 2017, Steppe Gold released a resource estimate for ATO. The report outlined a proven and probable mineral reserve of 5.23 million tonnes grading 1.25 g/t gold and 10 g/t silver. It also described a measured and indicated resource of 12.23 million tonnes grading 1.49 g/t gold, 9.99 g/t silver, 0.75 percent lead and 1.34 percent zinc, as well as an inferred resource of 1.05 million tonnes grading 1.03 g/t gold, 25.18 g/t silver, 0.52 percent lead and 1.11 percent zinc.

Exploration

Centerra Gold (TSX:CG), the prior operator and owner of the ATO project, spent over US$25 million on exploration, including the completion of 67,000 meters of drilling and 28,421 meters of trenching. Since acquiring the property, Steppe Gold has completed an additional 20,000 meters of drilling.

ATO4 & Mungu Discovery

The Mungu discovery is located northeast of the current resource from the ATO 4 deposit. The discovery is located on a 20-kilometer long structurally controlled, north-trending, mid-sulfidation epithermal gold-silver system. Steppe Gold believes that the ATO 4 deposit may be semi-continuous to the mineralization at the Mungu discovery. The ATO 4 Deposit currently remains open along strike to the north and at depth.

Moving Forward

Now that the company is in production, Steppe Gold plans to turn its focus towards exploration at the ATO deposits and Mungu discovery. The company is also working towards releasing an updated feasibility study for the fresh rock project that is expected to include the Mungu discovery. Steppe Gold is also looking to complete the following activities at ATO:

  • Receive cyanide permit, begin leaching and pour first gold.
  • Complete maiden mineral resource on Mungu deposit.
  • Restart exploration program at ATO and Mungu deposit.

The UK Gold Project

The 14,397-hectare Uudam Khundii property is comprised of one exploration license and is located 800 kilometers southwest of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The property is an 80/20 joint venture with the Provincial Government of Bayankhongor.

The property is located between Erdene Resource Development Corporation’s (TSX:ERD) Bayan Khundii gold discovery and Altan Nar epithermal gold deposits.

Steppe Gold has completed an initial exploration program on the property that included geological mapping, geochemical sampling and geophysical surveys. The company expects to commence its trenching and drill programs in the near term. Steppe Gold is also looking into expansion opportunities to further consolidate its footprint in the area.

To date the company has completed:

  • 1,940 line kilometer ground magnetic survey
  • 12 line kilometer IP survey
  • 346 rock chip samples
  • 8,427 soil geochemical samples

Steppe Gold plans to commence a trenching and drilling program at the UK project by the end of 2019.

Steppe Gold’s Management Team

Matthew Wood — Chairman

Matthew Wood is a mineral resource explorer and developer with over 25 years of global industry experience in mining and commodities investments. He has managed investment deals in diamonds, coal, energy, ferrous metals, base and precious metals, among other commodities. His unique skills in technical and economic evaluation of resource opportunities have resulted in a record of nurturing resource deals from early-stage, to market listings and exit strategies for his investors.

He was formerly the founder and Executive Chairman of the Mongolian coal company, Hunnu Coal Limited. Hunnu Coal was IPO of the year for all sectors on the ASX in 2010, and its sale for approximately A$500 million in 2011 to Banpu PCL was recognized as the Mines and Money 2012 Deal of the Year. Wood has founded and been involved in many other resource companies and investments over the years. He has extensive experience and many key relationships in Mongolia and was recently awarded the Order of the Polar Star, the highest state honor that can be awarded to a non-citizen of Mongolia. He has an Honours Degree in Geology from the University of New South Wales and a Graduate Certificate in Mineral Economics from the Western Australian School of Mines.

Bataa Tumur-Ochir — President and CEO

Bataa Tumur-Ochir is responsible for new business acquisitions, development, government and community relations and the daily operations in Mongolia. He has strong relationships with all levels of government in Mongolia and was recently appointed independent advisor to the Ministry of Mining and Heavy Industry responsible for foreign investment and promotion.

He is currently a director at GCD Mongolia and CEO and executive director of ASX-listed Wolf Petroleum. Under his guidance, Wolf Petroleum was awarded the “Operator of the Year Award” from the Petroleum Authority of Mongolia, and today, Wolf Petroleum is recognized as the fastest growing petroleum exploration company with the largest petroleum exploration acreage in Mongolia. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and graduate certificates in international business and marketing from Australia and Singapore.

Aneel Waraich — Director and Executive VP

Aneel Waraich is the founder of ATMA Capital Markets and ATMACORP LTD. He is a financial service professional with progressive experience in asset management and corporate finance businesses. Waraich focuses primarily on advising public and private companies in the natural resource sector.

In previous roles at Goodman and Company Investment Counsel and Dundee Capital Markets, he worked as an analyst valuing private companies. Most recently he worked as an investment banker focusing on deal origination, going-public transactions and financings for both public and private companies in the resource and technology sectors. He completed his MBA from the Goodman Institute of Investment Management at the John Molson School of Business.

Jeremy South — Senior VP and CFO

Jeremy South has been a director of Steppe Gold since March 2017. He has over 33 years of experience in M&A, capital markets and private equity in Europe, North America and Australia, including senior positions in investment banking at Deutsche Bank, NatWest Markets and Deloitte. For 10 years, he was a Global Leader and Mining M&A Advisor at Deloitte.

Based in Beijing for four years, he advised leading Asian trading houses and financial investors on mining M&A, financing and strategy, and he has worked with some of Asia’s largest companies. He acted as Chairman of Aldridge Minerals Inc. up until it’s recent sale to Trafigura Ventures. South is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Economics degree from Monash University (Australia). He holds the ICD.D designation as a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Greg Wood — VP Operations

Gregory Wood is an Australian citizen and was appointed as Vice President Operations of Steppe Gold LLC in 2016. He is responsible for all mining-related operations in Mongolia. Prior to joining Steppe, he held positions as Director and Non-Executive Chairman of Carajas Copper Company, Operations Manager of Harvest Minerals and as CEO of Black Star Petroleum. He has extensive experience in the oil and gas industry through his past family oil business’s and has completed the Petroleum Engineering for non-engineers programmer in Houston, Texas.

Wood was a systems accountant with over 12 years extensive experience in financial reporting, financial analysis, developing key performance indicators and modeling of financial reports over a number of industries including transport, media and infrastructure. He held management positions at Asciano and Patrick Stevedores.

Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren — VP Exploration

Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren has over 30 years of Mongolian mineral exploration experience. He spent the first 10 to 12 years of his career at Central Geological Expedition doing regional geological mapping in various areas of Mongolia, followed by seven years as senior exploration manager on the exploration of precious metal in Mongolia for Harrods Minerals.

Since 2005, he has been running his own company, Erdenyn Erel, which provides exploration and consulting services to western exploration and mining companies. He is responsible for identifying targets and properties based on his knowledge and experience. His experience has resulted in the discovery of several prospective gold and copper deposits in Mongolia; such as the multimillion-ounce gold deposit Olon Ovoot, the Zuun mod molybdenum porphyry deposit and the Shand copper porphyry deposit. He holds a bachelor degree in geological exploration from Azerbaijan State University and a Master’s degree in geological science from Shimane University, Japan.

Grant Smith — General Manager of Processing

Grant Smith has over 15 years of heap leach experience beginning with Which Creek Copper in the Pilbara region in Western Australia since 2003. Following that, Smith spent time in Laos, Egypt and Mauritania as well as held consultative roles in Mongolia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. More recently, his extensive experience led him to Indonesia where he was responsible for the construction and operation of the heap leach at Tujuh Bukit gold heap leach in East Java, Indonesia.

Patrick Michaels — Director

Patrick Michaels is the Chairman of Zuri-Invest AG and the Chairman of Asty Capital AG in Zurich, Switzerland. He has been involved in numerous financings of gold mines in North America, among others. He is a well-respected financial adviser and fund manager throughout Europe.

Michaels has extensive experience in the fields of mining finance, fund management and asset allocation. He has a background in law and economics and did his training in the areas of private banking and investment research at UBS in Zurich. Additionally, he attended post-graduate courses at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado.

Dr. Zamba Batjargal — Director

Dr. Zamba Batjargal has over 35 years of experience working for the government in Mongolia, dealing with issues of environmental protection and climate change. He was the Minister of the Environment of Mongolia from 1990 to 1996 and Director General of the National Agency for Meteorology, Hydrology and Environmental Monitoring from 1996 to 2001. Dr. Batjargal has experience in working outside of Mongolia due to his engagement in international bi-and multilateral cooperation activities.

He was Ambassador of Mongolia to Japan from 2001 to 2005. Between 2005 and 2011, he worked in New York as a Representative of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to the UN. Since 2014, he has served as an independent consultant on climate change and the development of green policy for public institutions and non-profit organizations. He was also an advisor at the Office of the President of the United Nations Environmental Assembly (UNEA) in Ulaanbaatar (2014 to 2016). He received his Ph.D. in physics and mathematics in 1978 from the Hydrometeorological State University, St.Petersburg, Russia.

Batukhuu Budnyam — Director

Batukhuu Budnyam is a successful entrepreneur and financial expert who has extensive experience in the banking and finance sectors in Mongolia. Until recently, Budnyam served as Advisor to Chinggis Khaan Bank. Prior to joining Chinggis Khaan Bank, he was Managing Director of Organic Solutions Mongolia LLC and previous to that, he was Managing Director of MFS Capital LLC. Budnyam is a Mongolian native and speaks fluent English, Russian and German. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the National University of Mongolia.

Sereenen Jargalan — Director

Sereenen Jargalan has been a professor at the Mongolian University of Science and Technology since September 2003 and head of the Department of Mineral Exploration since 2011 where she teaches ore geology and metallogeny to bachelors, masters and doctorate students and supervises Ph.D. student research projects. She has a Ph.D. and Master’s degree in Earth Science from the Institute of Mineralology, Petrology and Economic Geology at Tohoku University in Japan, focused on petrology of igneous rocks and a Bachelor of Mineral Exploration from the Mongolian Polytechnical University.

She completed post-doctorate work focused on the REE potential in Mongolia at the Mineral Resources Research Group, Institute for Geo-Resources and Environment and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, Japan. She has co-authored or contributed to over 50 academic books, articles and other publications. She has been the recipient of numerous academic awards and honors in both Magnolia and Japan.

Steve Haggarty – Director

Steve Haggarty is the Managing Director of Haggarty Technical Services Corporation and a registered member of the Professional Engineers Ontario. He has over 35 years of industrial experience both on-site and at a corporate level, involving several precious metal and copper producers, with a background in project design, commissioning, start-up, metallurgy, process optimization, project management, reclamation and closure.

With a mining career spanning nearly four decades, Haggarty’s industry experience includes 24 years in operations and 14 years in corporate and EPCM-related roles. Most recently, he was Senior Director for the Metallurgy at Barrick Gold Corp. In this role, he was responsible for operational performance improvements, defining GeoMet models, processing strategy and risk mitigation. Haggarty has worked at multiple mine sites around the world, including as General Manager of Barrick Gold’s Veladero heap leach project in Argentina. He is considered a technical leader in heap leach processing, implementation and optimization.

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce It Has Published a New Research Note on Steppe Gold Ltd

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce It Has Published a New Research Note on Steppe Gold Ltd

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Published a New Research Note on Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO), (or "Company"). The update report is titled, "Output Improving as Supply Chain Eases, Phase II Expansion Offers Valuation Growth."

Report excerpt: "STGO has made major strides since our last update on the company, where we highlighted the commencement of production at flagship project ATO and the ascension of the company to the early production phase of the miner life cycle. In the interim, key developments for STGO have included:

Steppe Gold Announces Operations Update for May

Steppe Gold Announces Operations Update for May

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to provide an operations update for May 2022.

May gold production showed a continued ramp up from April with another two gold pours in May for a total of approximately 3,800 oz Au (March 2022, 1,532 oz; April 2022, 3,370 oz).

Steppe Gold Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, following recent positive operational updates.

First Quarter Highlights (all figures in US$000's unless stated otherwise)

Steppe Gold Announces Operations Update for April

Steppe Gold Announces Operations Update for April

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to provide an operations update for April 2022.

Steppe Gold continues its ramp up of production following the recent restart in March and can report that gold production in 2 pours in April totalled approximately 3,350 oz (March 2022, 1,532 oz).

Steppe Gold Discovers Multiple High Grade Zinc Zones Below ATO Gold Deposits

Steppe Gold Discovers Multiple High Grade Zinc Zones Below ATO Gold Deposits

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to announce the following exploration drilling update at its 100%-owned Altan Tsagaan Ovoo ("ATO") project.

While we continue to ramp up production of gold and silver from the oxide ores at ATO, the Company maintained exploration activity in late 2021, focused on extensional and step-out targets. Results are now available, and this underscores the long held view that the ATO project has strong long term potential and remains open to support further drilling targets.

Snowline Gold Provides Exploration Update on Its Valley Drill Program, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Provides Exploration Update on Its Valley Drill Program, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Sheeted quartz veins with trace amounts of visible gold present in hole V-22-005
  • Location of hole expands known width of Valley mineralized corridor by 150 metres
  • Drilling ongoing, with assay results and full drill core evaluation pending.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to report that it has intersected mineralization from bedrock surface in its first hole of 2022, drilled at the Rogue project's Valley Zone in Canada's Yukon Territory. V-22-005 encountered thin (1-60 mm) sheeted quartz veins through to at least its present depth of 233 metres (as of Sunday, June 12, 2022; drilling ongoing at time of writing). Seven separate veins hosting trace visible gold were observed between 39 and 220 metres downhole during initial logging. The collar location is a 154-metre step-back from 2021 hole V-21-003 which also encountered a broad zone of mineralization from the bedrock surface

Snowline Gold Corp., Monday, June 13, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - Closeup of V-22-005 drill core at 197 m downhole. Seven grains of visible gold (red circles) were identified along the margins of a single quartz vein here during initial evaluation of the drill core. Visible gold has also been identified in six other veins throughout the hole. Note that this figure highlights one feature of V-22-005 and is not meant to be representative of the entire hole. Assays for this and the rest of the hole remain pending. Core shown is 4.76 cm in diameter.

Peruvian Metals Announces Record Production and First Sales of Mineral Concentrates and Oxide Gold Material

Peruvian Metals Announces Record Production and First Sales of Mineral Concentrates and Oxide Gold Material

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on mineral processing at its 80% owned Aguila Norte Processing Plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru.

During the months of April and May 2022, the Plant completed five mineral campaigns processing a total of 4,942 metric tonnes (mt) for a yearly cumulative total of 12,514 tonnes and set a new record. This year's total production level for the first five months exceeds 2021 (9,998 mt) by more than 25%. More importantly, the Company also achieved a significant milestone in May with the processing of purchased material. Processing during the month of May included a 313 mt batch of copper material purchased by the Company, grading 3.65 % Cu and 0.80 oz/t Ag. This resulted in the Company generating and delivering 58.82 mt of concentrate to Trading Partners Peru S.A.C. located in El Callao Lima Peru. Assaying by the trader returned results for the concentrate of 17.23 % Cu, 116 g/mt Ag and 3.56 g/mt Au. The Company will continue to purchase this copper material and expects to improve its recovery and overall grade of the concentrate.

CANEX Intersects 1.8 g/t Gold Over 6.1 Metres Within a Wider Zone of 0.6 g/t Gold Over 30.5 Metres at the Eldorado Zone - Drilling Resumes at Gold Range

CANEX Intersects 1.8 g/t Gold Over 6.1 Metres Within a Wider Zone of 0.6 g/t Gold Over 30.5 Metres at the Eldorado Zone - Drilling Resumes at Gold Range

Canex Metals Inc. ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from 10 reverse circulation drill holes from the Eldorado Zone at the Gold Range Project located in northern Arizona. The Company is also pleased to announce that reverse circulation drilling has resumed at Gold Range

Highlights

Empress Royalty Announces Pre-Production at Manica Gold Mine

Empress Royalty Announces Pre-Production at Manica Gold Mine

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)( OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that pre-production has commenced at the Manica Gold Mine ("Manica" or the "Mine"). The Company owns a 3.375% royalty on Manica, which is located in Mozambique and operated by Mutapa Mining & Processing LDA ("MMP

"Congratulations to the team at MMP for their hard work and dedication in taking Manica from a development stage project into a producing mine," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "The Manica Gold Mine is our second development asset reaching pre-production and demonstrates our team's ability to make strategic investments that create significant returns and value for our shareholders."

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $800,000 consisting of any combination of units of the Company at a price of $0.055 per Unit (the " Unit ") and 'flow-through' units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit.

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (each, a " FT Share ") and one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement towards exploration and development work on its projects and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder's fees may be payable in connection with the Private Placement, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits.  The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan .  SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the Private Placement and the use of proceeds, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of nickel, gold and other metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c2841.html

Satori Resources: Developing the 100% Owned Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, CEO Clip Video

Satori Resources: Developing the 100% Owned Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, CEO Clip Video

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) (OTCQB: STRRF They're currently focused on a dual track program of evaluating the former operating high-grade gold mine. BTV chats with President & CEO, Jennifer Boyle to learn more.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://b-tv.com/satori-resources-developing-the-100-owned-tartan-lake-gold-mine-project-btv-investing-news-ceo-clips-60sec

Satori Resources Inc.(TSXV: BUD) (OTCQB: STRRF)

https://satoriresources.ca/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 60 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 12 financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127152

