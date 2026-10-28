Steadright Closes First Tranche Of Financing

Steadright Closes First Tranche Of Financing

(TheNewswire)

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
    

October 28th, 2026 Muskoka, Ontario TheNewswire Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company") announces the closing of the 1st tranche of their non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds $530,000 CAN (the "Offering) at a price of $0.10 cents per unit.

 

Insiders have participated in the 1st Tranche, subscribing for 1,100,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit.

 

The closing of the 2nd and last Tranche of the Private Placement, which was upsized by $100,000 CAN to $900,000 CAN, is expected next week. Steadright foresees Insider Investors taking most, if not all, of the rest of this placement.

 

The issuance of up to 9,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") in the capital of the Company will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each warrant, "Warrant") which will entitle the holder therof to purchase one common share at a price of $0.16 per share for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the closing date.

 

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital, corporate purposes and potential strategic initiatives.

 

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Offering remains subject to regulatory approvals, including approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange, as applicable.

 

The Company will pay finders' fees to eligible parties in connection with the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Finder's fees of $18,600 were paid on 3,100,000 of the Units, as well as well as a Finder's Fee Warrant equal to 6% of the gross proceeds. Each Finder's Fee Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one additional common share (the Finder's Warrant Shares") at $0.16 per share for a period of 24 months from closing.

      

ABOUT Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

 

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has focussed on finding exploration and historical mining projects within the Moroccan critical mineral space. Steadright currently has exposure through a Moroccan entity known as NSM Capital Sarl, with over 192 sq. km of mineral exploration claims called the TitanBeach Titanium Project, along with the Copper Valley Project. Steadright also has a binding MOU for the historic Goundafa Mine within the Kingdom of Morocco.

  

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Matt Lewis

CEO & Director

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

 

Email: enquires@steadright.ca

Tel: 1-905-410-0587

www.steadright.ca

  

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such information and statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business activities, mineral exploration and development projects, and future plans and objectives.

 

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with mineral exploration and development, commodity price fluctuations, the availability of financing, regulatory approvals, political and economic conditions in Morocco, and other risks inherent in the mineral exploration industry.

 

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

  

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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