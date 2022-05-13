GamingInvesting News

- StartPlaying, the largest online platform to find tabletop role-playing games and professional Game Masters, announced a $6.5M seed round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz general partners Jonathan Lai and Andrew Chen . The funds will go towards scaling marketing to reach new players, broadening StartPlaying's network of industry partnerships, and hiring top talent. The company aims to double their teams' size by the end of the year.

"We're investing in putting together a world-class team," explained CEO and co-founder Nate Tucker . "We believe this will be the key to maintaining StartPlaying's momentum."

With over 40 million people playing tabletop role-playing games today, TTRPG has outgrown its niche beginnings. a16z's investment in the platform forecasts the consolidation of TTRPG into the mainstream and the rise of a professional avenue for skilled players.

"Beyond growing a user base, this is about community," stated Devon Chulick . "Whether it's helping Game Masters and players find each other or collaborating with industry partners, we're proud to have the opportunity to bring people together through the power of games."

Since it was founded in September 2020 , StartPlaying has seen over 100,000 games hosted by more than 1,000 professional Game Masters on the platform to earn $2.5M and counting. StartPlaying's continued growth points to a demand for professional Game Masters and evergreen interest in TTRPG games. Of all new users that join StartPlaying, almost half have never played the game.

"The tabletop role-playing community is at its best when it's inclusive," added Chulick. "We want StartPlaying to continue breaking down barriers for new players."

Players can join StartPlaying at any skill level with or without a group. They can choose games based on their genre preferences, play style, whether they're seeking a one-and-done session or a long-term campaign, and filter based on what best fits their schedule. The experience is highly customizable– at its core, StartPlaying works towards holding space for all players.

About StartPlaying
StartPlaying is the largest online platform for players to find tabletop role-playing games and professional Game Masters for any game system. Players can find games that suit their schedule, fit their preferences, and inspire their play style, and Game Masters can monetize their craft by selling seats to sessions of their own ideation. Over 20,000 players have found their online D&D group with us! Find us at StartPlaying.games .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Peter Lake, One of the World's Only Anonymous Singer-Songwriter, Releases His 2nd EP Year-to-Date, Entitled 'Black&White'

The so-called "Ghost of New York " releases a three-song EP, entitled "Black&White", on the back of his recent three releases, which have garnered millions of Spotify and YouTube views. Lake continues to take the industry by storm, without even saying who he is. One of the world's only anonymous singer-songwriters strikes again.

Peter Lake the world's only anonymous singer-songwriter, strikes again with his brilliant and catchy EP, entitled "Black&White." Says the artist, "This one doesn't suck; it's a real thing."

PopReach Closes US$33M in Credit Facilities with Bank of Montreal

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA /

New Facility consolidates debt under a single lender, reduces the Company's cost of capital, and provides up to an additional US$15 million acquisition line to support execution of the Company's M&A strategy

East Side Games Group Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Record Q1 revenue of $35.6M , an increase of 55% over the same period last year and 24% higher than the previous quarter

Jason Bailey , East Side Games CEO at founding, largest shareholder of EAGR, and Executive Chairman of the Board, appointed CEO of ESGG.

SunSpear Games Announces Kickstarter Alpha Event for IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre

SunSpear Games, developer of the highly anticipated IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre Battle Strategy game, announced today their Kickstarter Alpha Event. This early access event will be accessible to Kickstarter backers and early play-testers of the game. In addition to the first two playable factions and four playable Immortals, the Kickstarter Alpha introduces two prototype modes, Army Draft and Cooperative Play. Additional content has also been implemented, including two new maps and many new gameplay mechanics, like Stealth and Detection.

IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre (PRNewsfoto/SunSpear Games)

To mark the Kickstarter Alpha, SunSpear Games will hold an Alpha Launch Party Event Weekend to include influential content creators, starting with PiG and Livibee at 5 pm PDT and 8 pm PDT Friday , May 13 th , respectively. The weekend also includes well-known creators Winter and Neuro, as well as further content in English, Spanish, and French. SunSpear Games will also host an interview style panel with key persons from their art team on Saturday morning at 10 am PDT , as well as holding solo and team-based competitions Saturday and Sunday beginning at 1 pm PDT .

"We're proud to be delivering on the promise to our Kickstarter backers with their first experience playing IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre," said Kevin Wagner , CEO of SunSpear Games. "The Kickstarter Alpha event is an exciting step in our development process and we're thrilled to continue adding unique content for our players and community."

IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre is a Battle Strategy game in which players assume the role of an Immortal, leading armies as godlike generals to dominate the battlefield and conquer their rivals. Across many worlds, these "Immortals" lead their proud and mighty civilizations to victory with unique structures, troops, and powerful abilities, helping them achieve ultimate victory. The triple-A (AAA) title for PC introduces a new take on strategy gaming, with unprecedented accessibility features, fast-paced gameplay experience, and the vaunted "IMMORTAL Conquest System" that binds deep and evolving strategy to the Game-as-a-Service business model.

About SunSpear Games
SunSpear Games, Inc. is a video game development studio with over 35 employees working on its first AAA title, IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre. With a deep background in creating several of the most popular mods for Skyrim and Starcraft as well as development of the internationally known keyboard layout for professional players called The Core, SunSpear is pursuing its goal to become a leader in the Strategy genre.

Follow development of IMMORTAL on Discord and on the website:

https://discord.gg/exgX5d7

https://sunspeargames.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunspear-games-announces-kickstarter-alpha-event-for-immortal-gates-of-pyre-301546541.html

SOURCE SunSpear Games

Sizzle.gg Raises $5 Million in Seed Round with Lead Investor White Star Capital

Sizzle.gg, the leader in AI-driven automatic and personalized highlights for esports leagues and streamers, raises $5 million to continue rapid expansion as company officially launches global open access

Sizzle.gg an AI-driven patented platform that creates automatic and personalized highlights for esports leagues and teams, video game streamers and more, has officially raised $5 million in a seed funding round led by White Star Capital along with Progression Fund, Eterna Capital, Play Ventures, Mindset Ventures, Xoogler Ventures and others. The news comes as the company, with founders who have previously held executive positions at Google and other prominent digital and video game companies, emerges from its initial beta phase, becoming readily available for content creators all over the world.

Butterfinger® Brings Exclusive Crispety, Crunchety, Peanut-Buttery In-game Content to PUBG MOBILE Fans

Players who purchase participating Butterfinger Products can Score Special In-game Gear

Butterfinger the crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery chocolate bar and PUBG MOBILE one of the world's most popular mobile video games, team up to celebrate its new Version 2.0 update by offering fans exclusive in-game items in Butterfinger's iconic blue and yellow colors. The three deliciously captivating items include a Butterfinger Parachute, Butterfinger Buggy and Butterfinger Set.

