Komo Expands Across Canada with Whole Foods Market

Diamond Investing News

STAR DIAMOND STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

TSX: DIAM

 Star Diamond Corp (TSX: DIAM) ("Star" or the company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Johnson as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.  Mr. Johnson will be responsible for leading the company's finance, accounting, and corporate governance teams.

Star Diamond Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

Mr. Johnson has over 25 years' experience in accounting, audit, tax, and corporate governance.  He joins from GFG Resources Inc. where he is and will continue to be the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.  Prior to joining GFG in 2016, he was CFO, Vice President of Finance and Corporate Secretary of Claude Resources.  He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Saskatchewan and is of member of CPA Canada.

"We are very pleased to welcome Richard aboard as our new Chief Financial Officer", comments Ewan Mason , interim CEO and Chair of the board.  "His strong leadership, and extensive experience as a mining company CFO make him a huge addition to our team.  We look forward to working with him."

We take this opportunity to confirm that Lisa Riley has been appointed Lead Independent Director as of January 1 , 2023.

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond's most significant asset is its interest in the Fort à la Corne property in central Saskatchewan.  These kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

Website www.stardiamondcorp.com

Stay Connected with Us:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/StarDiamondCorp
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/star-diamond-corp
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Star-Diamond-Corp/100058096376664/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stardiamondcorp/

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, Star Diamond's assessment of its cost and management structure going forward.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Star Diamond and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, changes in exploration, development or mining plans due to exploration results and changing budget priorities of Rio Tinto or Star Diamond , the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim MDA.

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/09/c0653.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Star DiamondDIAM:CADiamond Investing
DIAM:CA

LUCARA 2022 YEAR END RESULTS TO BE RELEASED TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

TSX: LUC), (BSE: LUC), (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC) Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") announces that it will be publishing its 2022 Year End Results on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 after market close in North America.

Please view PDF version.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY IS DIAMOND MONTH

TSX : DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is excited to announce that during the month of February, Star will be revealing each day on our social media platforms and website, one of the vast array of stunning diamonds recovered from the Fort à la Corne Project ("FALC").  Each diamond revealed will be named and the provenance of the stone will be disclosed.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LUCARA DIAMOND CORP. ANNOUNCES 2023 RETAIL MARKETING ROADSHOW IN STOCKHOLM

 (TSX: LUC), (BSE: LUC), (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: LUC) Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2023 marketing roadshow in Stockholm, Sweden . The Company is scheduled to host a retail investor presentation on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 6:00pm Central European Time at World Trade Center, Klarabergsviadukten 70 in Stockholm (Room: Casablanca ). View PDF version .

Please RSVP to reriksson@rive6.ch to confirm your attendance.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Production and Sales Results, and Guidance for 2023

TSX and OTC: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVD) today announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 ("the Quarter" or "Q4 2022") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ATTENDANCE AT 2023 PROSPECTORS & DEVELOPERS CONVENTION

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending the 2023 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") Convention on March 5-8, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario Canada. Our technical team will be in attendance to discuss the Fort à la Corne Project ("FALC") and the diamonds that have been recovered from it, at Booth #2550.

Star Diamond Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

In addition, on Monday, March 6, 2023 , for one day only our technical team, along with our Diamond Pricing Consultant, will be exhibiting a stunning display of high-quality diamonds that have been recovered from FALC at our PDAC booth. These stones will range from rough uncut diamonds through polished stones to finished jewelry product. The Company has recovered more than 160,000 individual diamonds to date from the Project and this is a great opportunity to see some of these attractive Saskatchewan diamonds up close.

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond's most significant asset is its interest in the Fort à la Corne property in central Saskatchewan. These kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, Star Diamond's attendance and availability of diamonds to be exhibited at the 2023 PDAC.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Star Diamond and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, changes in exploration, development or mining plans due to exploration results and changing budget priorities of Rio Tinto or Star Diamond , the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim MDA.

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/18/c0975.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION MANAGEMENT CHANGES

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") announces today that, effective January 1, 2023 Ewan Mason will assume the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer of Star Diamond .  Mr. Mason has been a director of Star Diamond since September 2017 and also serves as Chair of the Board of the Company.  Mr. Mason is currently the owner of several private corporations and prior to this was a Managing Director at several mining investment banks both in Canada and abroad as well as an exploration geologist.  Mr. Mason has served as a director and chair of numerous mining and exploration companies.  His appointment as Interim Chief Executive Officer follows the previously announced retirement of Ken MacNeill as Star Diamond's President and Chief Executive Officer effective December 31, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Regional Targeting Program Underway At Palma Project

Latest Assays Reinforce High-Grade Gold Potential At Tanami Gold Project, WA

ShareCafe Small Cap - Hidden Gems- Webinar

Burke Graphite Deposit Continues to Deliver Exceptional Drilling Results

Related News

Uranium Investing

Public Education Key to Nuclear Energy Acceptance, Forum Energy Metals CEO Says

Copper Investing

Pampa Metals Preps for Drilling with New C$3 Million Capital Raise

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Appoints New Director

Battery Metals Investing

CENTURY LITHIUM AND KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COLLABORATE ON Li-Pro PROCESS FOR COMMERCIAL DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION

Precious Metals Investing

Puma Exploration Outlines Its Accomplishments and 2023 Exploration Plans at the Williams Brook Gold Project

×