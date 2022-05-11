Diamond Investing News

Star Diamond Corporation is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a Quitclaim, Surrender and Assignment of Interest Agreement dated May 11, 2022 the Corporation has acquired an additional joint venture interest of approximately 17% in the Buffalo Hills project in north central Alberta, Canada for nominal consideration. As a result of the transaction, Star Diamond and Canterra Minerals ...

Stock Symbol: DIAM: TSX

Star Diamond Corporation (TSX: DIAM) ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a Quitclaim, Surrender and Assignment of Interest Agreement dated May 11, 2022 the Corporation has acquired an additional joint venture interest of approximately 17% in the Buffalo Hills project in north central Alberta, Canada for nominal consideration. As a result of the transaction, Star Diamond and Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) each hold a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project.

Star Diamond Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

About Buffalo Hills Property

Located  approximately 400 kilometres  northwest of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada , the Buffalo Hills project is a significant and accessible field of diamond bearing kimberlites, with similarities to the Fort á la Corne kimberlites in Saskatchewan, Canada .

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond Corporation is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of the Corporation trade on the TSX Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond holds, through a joint venture arrangement with RTEC (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto), a 25% interest in certain Fort à la Corne kimberlites (including the Star – Orion South Diamond Project). These properties are located in central Saskatchewan , in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development. Rio Tinto refers to their Fort à la Corne mineral properties as "Project FalCon". During 2018, Star Diamond announced the positive results of an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") on the Project. The PEA (on a 100% basis) estimated that 66 million carats of diamonds could be recovered in a surface mine over a 38-year Project life, with a Net Present Value ("NPV") (7%) of $2.0 billion after tax, an Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 19% and an after-tax payback period of 3.4 years after the commencement of diamond production (see news release dated April 16, 2018 ).

Tres-Or Confirms a Preliminary Prospectus Was Filed by Kiboko for the Amended and Restated Option on It's Fontana Gold Project in Québec

Tres-Or Confirms a Preliminary Prospectus Was Filed by Kiboko for the Amended and Restated Option on It's Fontana Gold Project in Québec

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TRS) (OTC Pink: TRSFF) ("Tres-Or" or the "Company") announces that as contemplated by the Amended and Restated Option Agreement with Kiboko Gold Inc. ("Kiboko") dated November 30, 2021, a preliminary long form prospectus has been filed and can be found on Kiboko's SEDAR profile. Tres-Or also reports that Kiboko has filed an accompanying Technical Report (NI 43-101 report) titled "Harricana Gold Project Technical Report, Duverny Township, Quebec".

About the Fontana Gold Project (renamed the Harricana Gold Project)

LUCARA REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING

TSX:LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

LUCARA REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING (CNW Group/Lucara Diamond Corp.)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") held its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders in Vancouver, British Columbia today. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting: View PDF version .

Board Members
Shareholders elected the following 7 board members with shareholders represented at the meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:

Director

Votes

For

% Votes
For

Votes

Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Paul Conibear

214,103,414

97.05%

6,501,423

2.95%

David Dicaire

219,605,131

99.55%

999,706

0.45%

Marie Inkster

220,016,073

99.73%

588,764

0.27%

Adam Lundin

199,587,635

90.47%

21,017,202

9.53%

Catherine McLeod-Seltzer

215,615,450

97.74%

4,989,387

2.26%

Peter J. O'Callaghan

213,389,302

96.73%

7,215,535

3.27%

Eira Thomas

214,539,917

97.25%

6,064,920

2.75%

Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Lucara's auditors with 95.22% of shareholders voting in favour.

Ordinary Resolutions to Share Unit Plan Amendments
Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to approve certain amendments to the share units plans with 70.22% in favour. The renewal of the Company's Corporation's share unit plan which has been amended to increase the maximum share reservation and to approve the unallocated awards under the Share Unit Plan was approved with 70.21%.

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
Management's approach to executive compensation, also disclosed in Lucara's management proxy circular dated March 23, 2022 was approved with 97.10% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Following the meeting, the Board of Directors selected Mr. Paul Conibear to serve as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Conibear was originally elected to Lucara's Board in 2007 and had previously served as the Company's Lead Director.

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas
President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA
Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana and owns a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure, digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 6, 2022 at 2:45pm Pacific Time .

LUCARA'S Q1 2022 REVENUE OF $68.2 MILLION REFLECTIVE OF A STRONG START TO 2022

 (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") today reports its results for the quarter ended March 31 , 2022. View PDF version .

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Strong First Quarter Financial Results for 2022

TSX and OTCQX: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVD) today announces strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 ("the Quarter" or "Q1 2022") continuing the strong operational and financial performance achieved in 2021 from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine").

FORT A LA CORNE JOINT VENTURE - SIGNIFICANT PROPORTIONS OF TYPE IIa DIAMONDS PRESENT IN ORION NORTH AND TAURUS - LARGE STONES EXHIBIT HIGH DIAMOND PRICES

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation (" Star Diamond or the Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Corporation has completed a major study into the abundance of Type IIa diamonds in the diamond parcels recovered from the Early Joli Fou ("EJF") Geological Units at Orion North (K120, K147 & K148) and Taurus Kimberlites (K118, K122 & K150) located within the Fort à la Corne diamond district of central Saskatchewan, Canada (which contains the Star - Orion South Diamond Project), on mineral dispositions held in a joint venture with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada. These diamonds were recovered by Star Diamond between 2006 and 2008 from 48-inch large diameter drilling ("LDD") programs. This study confirms that unusually high proportions of Type IIa diamonds are present in both the Orion North and Taurus Kimberlites. Of particular note is the remarkably high proportion of Type IIa diamonds in the Orion North 147148 EJF (52%) of which 66% of the 24 stones, 3 grainer (0.66 carats) and above are Type IIa. This study also confirms and augments an earlier study of Type IIa diamonds being present in the Fort a la Corne kimberlites with Star at (26.5 percent) and Orion South Kimberlite (12.5 percent) (see News Releases dated June 09, 2010 & March 04, 2019 ). Type IIa diamonds are very rare and account for less than 2 percent of all natural rough diamonds mined from kimberlites. Many high-value, top colour, large specials (greater than 10.8 carats) are Type IIa diamonds, which include all ten of the largest known rough diamonds recovered worldwide.

Mountain Province Retains Integrous Communications

TSX and OTC: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVDF) ("Mountain Province", or the "Company") has retained Integrous Communications as its investor relations advisor.

