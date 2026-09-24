STAAR Surgical Board Approves $50 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Staar Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), the global leader in phakic IOLs with the EVO™ family of Implantable Collamer® Lenses (EVO ICL™) for vision correction, today announced that its Board of Directors, at a regularly scheduled meeting, authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $50 million of its outstanding common stock.
Under its buyback program, STAAR may repurchase shares in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, by entering into structured repurchase agreements with third parties, by making block purchases, and/or pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. The timing, manner, price, and amount of any repurchases under the program will be determined by STAAR in its discretion, subject to market conditions, legal requirements, and other considerations. STAAR is not obligated to repurchase any specific number of shares, and the program may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time, without prior notice. The share repurchase program is expected to continue over the next twelve months, unless extended or shortened by the Board of Directors.
"The decision to authorize a share repurchase program reflects the confidence of the Board and management team in STAAR's business progress, as well as the Company's strong balance sheet and ample free cash flow. It also reflects our conclusion that STAAR is currently substantially undervalued, and we intend to repurchase shares at times when this dislocation exists," said Warren Foust, Chief Executive Officer of Staar Surgical. "We are especially pleased with recent progress with respect to our three core strategic pillars — revenue growth, profit expansion, and innovation acceleration — which reinforce our confidence about STAAR's long-term future."
"Today's announcement underscores our thoughtful, disciplined approach to capital allocation, which includes a balance between internal investment and returning capital to shareholders, and our commitment to creating shareholder value," said Deborah Andrews, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
STAAR intends to fund its share repurchases using organic free cash flow and cash on hand. As of July 3, 2026, the Company had no outstanding debt and $181.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments available for sale. STAAR had approximately 50.1 million shares of common stock outstanding as of August 7, 2026.
About Staar Surgical
Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) is the global leader in implantable phakic intraocular lenses, a vision correction solution that reduces or eliminates the need for glasses or contact lenses. Since 1982, STAAR has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery, and for over 30 years, STAAR has been designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing advanced Implantable Collamer® Lenses (ICLs), using its proprietary biocompatible Collamer material. STAAR ICLs are clinically proven to deliver safe long-term vision correction without removing corneal tissue or the eye's natural crystalline lens. Its EVO ICL™ product line provides visual freedom through a quick, minimally invasive procedure. STAAR has sold more than 4 million ICLs in over 85 countries. Headquartered in Lake Forest, California, the Company operates research, development, manufacturing, and packaging facilities in California and Switzerland. For more information about ICL, visit www.discoverICL.com . To learn more about STAAR, visit www.staar.com .
Disclaimer
We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information about the Company and for complying with Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on our website in the ‘Investor Relations' sections at investors.staar.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company when you enroll your email address by visiting the Email Alerts section at investors.staar.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "estimate," "project," "continue," "will," "should," "may," and similar terms. All statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from what is expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to grow and generate profit; our reliance on independent distributors in international markets; a slowdown or disruption to the Chinese economy; global economic and geopolitical conditions; disruptions in our supply chain; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; international trade disputes (including involving tariffs) and substantial dependence on demand from Asia; changes in effective tax rate or tax laws; any loss of use of our principal manufacturing facility; competition; potential losses due to product liability claims; our exposure to environmental liability; data corruption, cyber-based attacks or network security breaches and/or noncompliance with data protection and privacy regulations; acquisitions of new technologies; climate changes; the willingness of surgeons and patients to adopt a new or improved product and procedure; extensive clinical trials and resources devoted to research and development; compliance with government regulations; the discretion of regulatory agencies to approve or reject existing, new or improved products, or to require additional actions before or after approval, or to take enforcement action; laws pertaining to healthcare fraud and abuse; changes in FDA or international regulations related to product approval; product recalls or failures; and other important factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 2, 2026 under the caption "Risk Factors," which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available in the "Investor Information" section of the Company's website under the heading "SEC Filings," as any such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as may be required under applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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Investor/Media Contact:
ir@staar.com
Connie Johnson
cjohnson@staar.com
(626) 303-7902 (ext. 2207)