(TheNewswire)
Montréal, November 25, 2026 - TheNewswire St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX) (US OTC: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) announces that, pursuant to an ongoing shares-for-services agreement entered into in June 2026, the Company intends to issue 646,344 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, representing aggregate consideration of $32,317.20 in satisfaction of rental obligations of its subsidiary, Iceland Resources EHF.
The issuance is subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange. All shares issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Neha Tally"
NEHA TALLY
Corporate Secretary
About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.
St-Georges develops new technologies and holds a diversified portfolio of assets and patent-pending Intellectual Property within several highly prospective subsidiaries including: EVSX, a battery processing initiative; St-Georges Metallurgy, with metallurgical R&D and related IP, including processing and recovering high grade lithium from spodumene; Iceland Resources, with high grade gold exploration projects including the Thor Project; H2SX, developing technology to convert methane into solid carbon and turquoise hydrogen; and Quebec exploration projects including the Manicouagan and Julie nickel, copper and PGE critical mineral projects on Quebec's North-Shore, and Notre-Dame niobium Project in Lac St-Jean.
Visit the Company website at www.stgeorgesecomining.com
For all other inquiries: public@stgeorgesecomining.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning management's plans to engage with securities regulators and the CSE, seek revocation of the cease trade order and reinstatement of trading, respond to regulatory requirements, and implement its operating and financing plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including that the Company will be able to satisfy applicable disclosure and exchange requirements and respond adequately to any regulatory comments.
Actual outcomes may differ materially due to regulatory review, requests for additional disclosure or corrective measures, financing constraints, operating performance and other risks described in the Company's public filings. Revocation and reinstatement remain subject to the decisions of the applicable authorities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or
the accuracy of the contents of this release.
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