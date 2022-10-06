Lithium Investing News

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (" Spey " or the " Company ") announces that it has mobilised the drill rig and completed camp preparations for drilling its 400m exploration well in its 600has Pocitos 2 concession.

The camp, internet, diesel tanks and geological offices have been constructed in the town of Pocitos. The drilling work permit has been processed and we are waiting on official certification of the permit due next week.

Fig 1 Diesel tank storage in place                 Fig 2 accommodation, office quarters

Figure 1 The black horizontal line delineates the aquifer. The red areas have the lowest resistivity which indicate a presence of potassium and lithium. Drill Holes one and two on Pocitos 1 located 1km away produced significant amount of lithium bearing brines in 2018 .

Once or two exploration drill holes with approximately 400m of drilling are completed, the rig will move to Incahuasi salar approximately 120km away and drill three holes on the targeted aquifer locations. A double packer will sample the brines at depth and be reported on.

After the exploration hole is drilled and a pumping test completed a further hole or a production well will be drilled using the rotary drill machine.

Phil Thomas CEO commented " We are making great progress at Pocitos salar, with surface sampling, geophysics completed on Pocitos 2 and drilling to be completed shortly closeby on Pocitos 1. The project drill team have nearly completed all their preparations and the rig is stationed closeby. I'm delighted with the progress our team has made and look forward to the brine analysis and pump tests results from the drilling."

Phillip Thomas

CEO

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which has acquired a 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina through its wholly owned subsidiary Tech One Lithium Resources Corp. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in Pocitos 2 and has optioned Pocitos 1 to Recharge Resources. Spey has a 100% interest in the Silver Basin Project located in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, please contact:

Phillip Thomas CEO, Director

philspey@outlook.com
+1 323 5155164


Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. However, the forward-looking statements in this release , including without limitation, statements pertaining to the future exercise of the Agreement to acquire an interest in the Property, the Company's exploration programs and the Company's mineral property development plans, are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks include, without limitation , financing risks, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals , legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political or competitive developments, exploration and operational difficulties, the timing of future business expenditures, the potential of the Company's mineral properties and changes in economic conditions or financial markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Spey ResourcesCSE:SPEYBattery Metals Investing
SPEY:CC
spey resources

Spey Resources


Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. COMPLETES DEBT SETTLEMENT AND GRANTS INCENTIVE STOCK OPTIONS AND RESTRICTED SHARES

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. COMPLETES DEBT SETTLEMENT AND GRANTS INCENTIVE STOCK OPTIONS AND RESTRICTED SHARES

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has settled outstanding indebtedness (the " Debt Settlement ") of the Company in the aggregate amount of ‎$377,772.09‎ (the " Debt "), pursuant to the terms of debt settlement agreements with three arm's length creditors and Abbey Abdiye, the Company's Chief Financial Officer (collectively, the " Creditors ").

In settlement of the debt, the Company has issued an aggregate of ‎2,158,696‎ units (the " Units ") of the Company. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Share ") and ‎one-half of a common share purchase warrants (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "), with each ‎Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each, a " Warrant ‎Share "), at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share, for a period of 24 months, provided ‎that if the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities ‎Exchange (or such other securities exchange the Shares are then trading) is at a price greater ‎than $0.70 per Share for 10 consecutive trading days, then the expiry date of the Warrants ‎shall automatically accelerate and will expire on the date that is 30 days after the date that ‎notice of such acceleration is provided to the Warrant holders by way of press release by the ‎Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF LITHIUM BRINE EXPERT PHILLIP THOMAS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF LITHIUM BRINE EXPERT PHILLIP THOMAS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Phillip Thomas has joined Spey as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 3, 2022.

Mr. Thomas is a highly specialised lithium brine geologist with significant experience in salt lake (salars) exploration, hydrology, estimation and production chemical engineering. He has had more than 30 years experience in the capital markets as a mining focussed investment banker with Macquarie Bank and ABN-Amro. Mr. Thomas is Non-Executive Chairman of copper producer Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX: AR1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. TO ACQUIRE LITHIUM ENERGY METAL CORPORATION

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. TO ACQUIRE LITHIUM ENERGY METAL CORPORATION

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the " Agreement ") to acquire all of the shares of Lithium Energy Metal Corporation (" LEM "), which owns the following four (4) projects in the James Bay Region of Quebec:

  • The 454 Block Project - consists of 10 contiguous claims (513 hectares). The claims occur within the Archean Langelier Complex, which are the oldest rocks in the Le Grand sub-province of the regional Superior Province, and comprise foliated tonalite with hornlende-biotite magnetite.

  • The West Lac Corvette Project - consists of 10 contiguous claims (513 hectares). The claims cover Mesoarchean rocks of the Rouget Formation, derived from basalts as well as Neoarchean Marbot Formation wackes (with injections of granite), and southern margin of the Mesoarchean tonalite pluton (post de Le Moyne).

  • The Trieste Project - consists of two separate contiguous blocks totaling 50 claims and covering 2,575 hectares (618 hectares north, and 1,957 hectares south), with mylonite and amphibolite rocks of the Mesoarchean Trieste Formation that were derived from basalts.

  • Salomon Project – 100 claims in two separate continuous blocks, covering 5,155 hectares. The project includes Mesoarchean mylonites and amphibolites, as well as younger Neoarchean metamorphic wackes and arkoses.

On and subject to the conditions set forth in the Agreement, in consideration for the Acquisition, the Company will issue an aggregate of 8,900,000 common shares to the shareholders of LEM (collectively).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated September 7, 2022, that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering "), having issued 22,141,496 units (each a "Unit ") at a price of $0.175 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $3,874,761.80.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $0.35 until September 16, 2024, provided that if the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") is at a price greater than $0.70 for 10 consecutive trading days, then the expiry date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate to the date that is 30 days after the date that notice of such acceleration is provided to the Warrant holders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement consisting of units of the Company at a price of $0.175 per unit (the " Unit ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2,750,000, with each Unit comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one (1) Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$0.35 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months, provided that if the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") is at a price greater than $0.70 per Share for ten (10) consecutive trading days, then the expiry date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and will expire on the date that is thirty (30) days after the date that notice of such acceleration is provided to the Warrant holders by way of press release (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Corp. Begins Phase 3 Drilling at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. Begins Phase 3 Drilling at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the start of Phase 3 of the 2022 diamond drilling campaign at the Raleigh Lake Lithium project near Ignace, Ontario, Canada.

Further to Company's news release dated September 20, 2022; ILC has completed 6,251 metres core drilling at the Raleigh Lake project in the first two phases of drilling in 2022. Phase 3 began on September 28, 2022 with approximately 2,500 metres of proposed drilling.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Signs Joint Venture Agreement With Carmanah Minerals on Its Walker Uranium Claims in the Athabasca Basin

Marvel Signs Joint Venture Agreement With Carmanah Minerals on Its Walker Uranium Claims in the Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a joint venture ("JV") agreement with Carmanah Minerals Corp., ("Carmanah") (CSE: CARM) to earn a 50% interest in the Walker Claims (the "Property") located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan (Figure 1). By completion of the earn-in by Carmanah, Marvel and Carmanah would each own 50% of the project with Carmanah funding $1.5 million in exploration expenditures, paying $ 400,000 in cash payments and the issuance of 3.5 million shares and 3.5 million warrants

" We are very pleased to have reached a Joint Venture agreement with Carmanah Minerals, after careful consideration this transaction made the most sense long-term for Marvel shareholders. This affords us the ability to work both the north and south claim blocks simultaneously, while further protecting our share capitalization. Marvel still holds a considerable area of influence and controls 100% of the KLR and Highway North Claims along the Key Lake Shear Zone which is home to some of the worlds highest grade uranium. This corridor represents tremendous opportunity in mimicking the success of basement-hosted uranium deposits found on the western side of the Basin like NexGen Energy's Arrow Deposit. We look forward to working with the team at Carmanah with the common goal of a Tier 1 Discovery." stated Chief Executive Officer Karim Rayani

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Received $1.15 Million From Warrant Exercises

Brunswick Exploration Received $1.15 Million From Warrant Exercises

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the outcome of the exercise of the Company's warrants that expired on September 30, 2022.

A cumulative total of 5,735,000 warrants were exercised (at $0.20 per warrant), generating aggregate proceeds of approximately $1.15 million. After giving effect to the warrant exercises, as at October 4, 2022 the Company has 160,567,881 common shares issued and outstanding.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt to Distribute Shares and Warrants of its Subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals to Shareholders

Canada Silver Cobalt to Distribute Shares and Warrants of its Subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals to Shareholders

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC, - TheNewswire - October 4th, 2022 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it intends to distribute an aggregate of approximately 11.75 million shares of its subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas") to the shareholders of Canada Silver Cobalt by way of dividend. Each of the shares will be accompanied by half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will give the holder the right to acquire one additional share of Coniagas at a price of $0.40 for two years. Canada Silver Cobalt will acquire the shares as consideration for the impending transfer to Coniagas of the Graal property in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region of Québec. The Company has filed a technical report with respect to the Graal property on SEDAR, prepared in conformity with National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire the Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire the Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Company is working with Haywood Securities to secure funding to advance the NICO Project

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that, due to the current economic and capital market volatility, it has secured an additional extension to the option to purchase the JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") brownfield site in Lamont County, Alberta (see news releases, dated January 24, 2022 and July 14, 2022). Fortune plans to construct a hydrometallurgical refinery at this site for its vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals project (" NICO Project "). The JFSL facility is a former steel fabrication plant located on 76.78 acres of lands in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton and has 42,000 square feet of serviced shops and buildings adjacent to the Canadian National Railway. The JFSL site is also close to services, sources of reagents, and a commutable pool of engineers and skilled chemical plant workers to materially reduce capital and operating costs for the planned NICO Project development.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Options Lithium-Bearing Pegmatite in Ontario

Brunswick Exploration Options Lithium-Bearing Pegmatite in Ontario

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has staked multiple claim groups near Hearst Ontario, totaling 60 claims and 26,318 hectares in an area that is highly prospective for lithium pegmatites. The company has also optioned a spodumene-bearing pegmatite adjacent to the new project (Decoy and Moskito pegmatites) that contains up to 5.15% Li 2 O in historical chip samples. The entire Hearst portfolio includes 226 claims and covers 29,805 hectares.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: "We are pleased to announce our first acquisition in Ontario that adds to our significant portfolio of properties in Quebec and the Atlantic provinces. Ontario is also very prospective for lithium exploration and we believe the Hearst area is a fantastic location with great access to infrastructure. We have now consolidated several high-priority targets centered around known mineralized LCT pegmatites. These pegmatites are poorly exposed but open in all directions, and there is high potential for additional discoveries in our newly consolidated package. Permits for trenching and drilling programs are in the works for a winter program. We look forward to developing this project and are very excited to explore our new land package while continuing to assess new opportunities to expand our holdings across eastern Canada."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×