Spectacular Copper, Silver 81 Germanium Results Continue at Graceland Critical Metals Prospect, Namibia

October 13, 2025
42.7% copper, 1,353 g/t silver and 201 g/t germanium in Gossan 1 East Channel Sampling
Golden Deeps Ltd (“Golden Deeps” or “the Company”) (ASX: GED) is pleased to announce further, spectacular copper, silver, zinc and germanium channel sampling results and exceptionally high-grade copper-silver channel sampling intersections from the Company's Graceland Prospect' in the world-class Otavi Mountain Land Critical Metals District of north-east Namibia (see Figures 1, 2(Cu) and 3 (Ag) for locations and Figure 4 for project map).
Further, exceptional high-grade channel sampling results received from the Graceland Prospect at the World-Class Otavi Mountain Land Critical Metals Province in northern Namibia (see Figures 1 to 3, and 4).
Results from the strongly copper mineralised Gossan 1 East outcrop include spectacular grades of up to 42.7% copper (Cu), 176 g/t silver (Ag) 201 g/t germanium (Ge) and 1,240 g/t antimony (Sb) in Channel A6CL009; 1,353 g/t Ag and 29.3% Cu in Channel A6CL007 and up to 23.2% Cu, 298 g/t Ag in Channel A6C1_008.
These spectacular grades are from channel sampling intersections from Gossan 1 East which include:
- 3.5m @ 12.6% Cu, 79g/t Ag, 403g/t Sb in Gossan 1 East Channel A6CL009
incl. 1.5m @ 27.6% Cu, 140g/t Ag, 33g/t Ge, 872g/t Sb
incl. 1.0m @ 20.1% Cu, 176g/t Ag, 43g/t Ge, 1,205g/t Sb incl. 0.5m @ 1,240g/t Sb
incl. 0.5m @ 42.7% Cu, 67 g/t Ag
within 7.0m @ 7.2% Cu, 59 g/t Ag, 1.2% Pb, 58 g/t Ge, 330 g/t Sb
incl. 1.5m @ 2.1% Cu, 46 g/t Ag, 2.06% Pb, 116 g/t Ge, 306 g/t Sb incl. 0.5m @ 201 g/t Ge
- 3.0m @ 9.2% Cu, 135 g/t Ag, Gossan 1 East Channell-‘6CL008
incl. 2.0m @ 13.4% Cu, 188 g/t Ag
incl. 1.5m @ 16.9% Cu, 229 g/t Ag
incl. 1.0m @ 21.6% Cu, 194 g/t Ag
- 2.0m @ 16.2% Cu, 442 g/t Ag, 53 g/t Ge, 438 g/t Sb in Gossan 1 East Channel 2-‘6C1_007
incl. 1.5m @ 21.6% Cu, 588 g/t Ag, 69.3 g/t Ge, 580 g/t Sb
incl. 1.0m @ 26.8% Cu, 842 g/t Ag, 80 g/t Ge, 729 g/t Sb
incl. 0.5m @ 24.4% Cu, 1,353 g/t Ag, 70 g/t Ge, 683 g/t Sb
- 2.5m @ 8.3% Cu, 201 g/t Ag, 293 g/t Sb in Gossan 1 East Channel A6CL010
incl. 1.0m @ 17.7% Cu, 399 g/t Ag, 26.5 g/t Ge, 610 g/t Sb
incl. 0.5m @ 21.4% Cu, 391 g/t Ag, 39 g/t Ge, 864 g/t Sb
These latest results, as well as the previously released rockchip and channel sampling, confirm the Tsumeblike geochemical signature of copper-lead-zinc-silver-germanium and antimony at Graceland. The world-class Tsumeb mine, located within 20km of Graceland, produced 27Mt @ 4.3% Cu, 10% Pb, 3.5% Zn, 95 g/t Ag 8: 50 g/t Ge5. Tsumeb is a structurally controlled sulphide ore-body related to hydrothermal fluids introduced via fault structures into brecciated carbonate rocks. Later supergene processes formed the many secondary minerals for which the deposit is famous. Graceland also shows evidence of the same structural controls as Tsumeb.
The Induced Polarisation (IP)-Resistivity Survey continues across these key gossan zones, and is designed to detect both near surface and deeper "Tsumeb-style" high-grade Cu-Pb-2n-Ag-Ge sulphide drilling targets3.
The Company has identified several suitable drilling contractors who will be providing indicative quotes for an initial drilling program to test below the identified gossans and IP targets identified.
Golden Deeps CEO Jon Dugdale commented:
"The latest channel sampling results from Gossan 1 East at Graceland include spectacular results of up to 42.7% copper 1,353 g/t silver and 201 g/t germanium have again demonstrated significant thicknesses of exceptionally high-grade copper-silver-zinc-lead-germanium-antimony mineralisation with the same geological signature as the neighbouring Tsumeb mine.
"The channel sampling intersections from Gossan 1 East lie along a 400 metre long fault structure which links with the Gossan 1 outcrop, which also recently produced very high-grade channel intersections. The large and widespread soil geochemical anomalies within both corridors demonstrate large, structurally controlled, mineralised systems, which show similar controls to the rich Tsumeb deposit - which continued below a modest sized surface gossan to over 1,500m depth.
"Our ongoing IP-Resistivity survey aims to detect both near surface sulphide deposits below the gossan zones which have produced these spectacular grades, as well as deeper Tsumeb-like sulphide deposits.
"The Company is looking forward to the results of the IP survey to model drilling targets for high-grade Tsumeb-lookalike copper-silver-zinc-lead-germanium deposits."
