SPECS Make Computing More Human with New Experiences, Partnerships, and SPECS Intelligence

New augmented reality Lens experiences bring entertainment, education, work, shopping, translation, navigation, fitness and shared experiences into the world around you
SPECS Intelligence is an anticipatory AI service designed to work across iPhone, Mac and SPECS AR glasses; an iOS preview is available today and the waitlist is open for invitation-only early access on Mac
Beginning October 1, consumers can try SPECS in person at SPECS First Look at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles
SNAP Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) today announced new experiences, services and partnerships for SPECS, a new kind of computer built into a pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses. These innovations and partnerships advance SNAP's vision to make computing more human, and include new AR experiences; SPECS Intelligence, a new anticipatory AI service; consumer and enterprise partnerships; and a new SPECS Charging Case with Cellular. Beginning October 1, consumers can try SPECS AR glasses in-person at SPECS First Look at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles.
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Augmented reality experience as seen on SPECS
SPECS are built around how you interact with the world, and the AI-native operating system is designed to help you get things done through natural interactions using your hands and voice. SPECS feature computing hardware built directly into the glasses without a puck or tether. They bring AI assistance and useful digital information into your field of view, enabling you to communicate, work, shop, watch content, learn and navigate while remaining engaged with the world around you.
"SPECS are built from the ground up to make computing more human," said Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO, Snap Inc. "They're incredibly easy to use and bring new experiences into the world that you can share together with friends and family. I'm so excited about the new ways SPECS can help you get things done, with your head up and your hands free."
SPECS Intelligence
Today, Snap introduced SPECS Intelligence, a new anticipatory AI service from Snap designed to work across iPhone, Mac, and SPECS AR glasses. It builds an understanding of your goals, priorities, relationships, and routines from the apps and tools you choose to connect, helping you focus on what matters now while making progress towards your longer-term goals.
Rather than waiting for a prompt, SPECS Intelligence is designed to anticipate when help would be useful and surface relevant information and actions at the right moment. On SPECS AR glasses, it is designed to extend that personal context into the physical world by bringing relevant information directly into view.
Starting today in the U.S., anyone 18+ can download the SPECS app for iOS and try the SPECS Intelligence preview. You can also join the waitlist at specs.com/intelligence or directly within the SPECS app for invitation-only early access to the fuller SPECS Intelligence experience on Mac.
Additional details about SPECS Intelligence are available here .
Learn, Play and Watch
SPECS AR glasses offer new ways to watch, play, and explore. The SPECS browser enables streaming from YouTube, HBO Max, and more on a virtual display that feels like a 115-inch cinema screen placed about 10 feet away. With Spotify, SPECS provide the right soundtrack for whatever you're doing in the moment. In partnership with HBO Max, Snap is also bringing the world of Harry Potter to SPECS in celebration of the new HBO Original Series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone , premiering this Christmas.
Together with the NBA and WNBA, Snap is building interactive basketball experiences that can layer visual guidance, drills, and progress cues directly onto the world to help fans practice in a whole new way. Additional sports experiences include soccer and golf training Lenses designed to help users improve their skills. Coming next year, ALO Wellness Club will bring movement, recovery and mindfulness to SPECS through guided experiences designed to extend the practice beyond the mat.
Educational experiences include Apollo 11, an interactive recreation of the historic moon mission, and Starmap, which overlays constellations onto your surroundings. AI on SPECS AR glasses can also bring contextual information into your view or teach you about your surroundings.
Connect and Share
Connected Lenses allow two SPECS wearers to share digital experiences in the same physical space. Initial Connected Lens experiences include Dominoes with Jimmy Butler, Chess and Table Tennis.
When paired with a phone through Bluetooth, SPECS AR glasses can take calls, display notifications, and play music. Snapchat has also been redesigned for SPECS, allowing you to take a Snap by snapping your fingers, or start a hands-free video call so friends can see what you see.
Privacy is built into the design of SPECS AR glasses. SPECS do not use facial recognition to identify people. SPECS do not record the world to understand it, and don't continuously record or save audio, video, or photos. When a wearer takes a photo or records video or audio, a prominent external LED in the center of the frames lights up or flashes to let people nearby see that recording is happening.
For more information about how privacy is built into SPECS, visit specs.com/privacy .
New Experiences for Daily Use
SPECS include a wide range of AR experiences designed for use throughout the day.
With Translation, SPECS can translate someone speaking a foreign language in real-time and display subtitles in your field of view, with support for 60 different languages. While walking, navigation lets you input a destination or tell SPECS where you want to go for directions overlaid on the world with optional voice guidance. And Tripadvisor for SPECS can help you find nearby restaurants, landmarks, and experiences, get recommendations in the moment, translate reviews and local phrases, and convert currency.
SPECS AR glasses make online shopping more immersive and practical. Powered by the Shopify Catalog, you can browse products in 3D and place them at full scale in the room around you to see how a potential purchase would fit in your home.
SPECS can also transform almost any location into an immersive, flexible workspace. SPECS can connect to your computer wirelessly, expanding your workstation beyond the boundaries of a traditional desktop. Whiteboard makes it easy to brainstorm, organize workflows, create diagrams, and more from wherever you are. And SPECS support bluetooth peripherals like keyboards, making it easy to edit documents on-the-go from anywhere.
These experiences are just the beginning, with many more available on SPECS and hundreds of developers around the world creating new AR experiences we never could have imagined on our own.
SPECS for Enterprise
Snap is working with Salesforce, Amazon Web Services (AWS), NVIDIA, Trifork, Hololight, and more to bring SPECS into workplace environments. Together with these partners, Snap is enabling hands-free access to information, guidance and collaboration across retail floors, factories and field operations, while also building the management and security capabilities enterprises need to deploy SPECS AR glasses at scale.
More information about SPECS enterprise offerings is available at newsroom.snap.com/specs-for-enterprise .
New Charging Case with Cellular Connectivity
To help SPECS AR glasses stay powered and connected even when you're away from Wi-Fi, Snap introduced a new SPECS Charging Case with Cellular. Sold separately, it provides four additional charges and offers cellular connectivity through participating wireless carriers.
In the United States, Snap is partnering with Verizon to offer custom data plans, flexible financing, digital setup and hands-on experiences at select Verizon stores. The SPECS Connected Case bundle will be available for $2,395. Verizon will offer eligible customers financing options, including a 36 month payment plan. Connected Wearable data plans are available from $10/month for Verizon customers and from $20/month for non-Verizon customers.
Snap is also partnering with global carriers, including Orange in France, and EE in the UK. Data plans will be available through the respective carrier partners, with pricing details to come.
Pricing and Availability
SPECS AR glasses are available to pre-order for $2,195 with a $200 refundable deposit at SPECS.com . Shipping is expected to begin later this fall in the United States, United Kingdom and France.
Beginning October 1, consumers can visit SPECS First Look at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles for hands-on demos and to meet members of the SPECS team. The location will feature new experiences throughout the holiday season.
About Snap Inc.
Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. Snap Inc. operates Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world, and Specs Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to making computing more human, in addition to Bitmoji, Saturn, and other digital services. For more information, visit snap.com .
About Specs Inc.
Specs Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Snap Inc. dedicated to making computing more human. The company develops SPECS AR glasses, advanced eyewear that seamlessly integrates digital experiences into the physical world, and SPECS Intelligence, an anticipatory AI service.
SPECS AR glasses feature see-through lenses that place digital objects directly into three-dimensional space, powered by SPECS OS, a proprietary, context-aware operating system designed for natural interaction with your hands and voice.
Specs Inc. also provides Lens Studio, a full suite of advanced developer tools that powers immersive augmented reality experiences across SPECS, Snapchat, and other services.
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