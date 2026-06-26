SouthGobi Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

SouthGobi Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") Reference is made to the Management Proxy Circular of the Company dated May 14, 2026 (Vancouver time) (the "Circular"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Company is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company was held on Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. (Vancouver time), which is Friday, June 26, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) (the "Meeting") at Dentons Canada LLP, 20th floor - 250 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

VOTING RESULTS OF THE MEETING

In respect to the Meeting, the following sets forth a brief description of each matter which was voted upon at the Meeting and the outcome of the vote:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

FOR

WITHHELD

(note (a))

1.

Appointment of Auditors

To appoint BDO Limited, Certified Public Accountants

(Practicing), Hong Kong, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors.

136,796,616

(100.00%)

0

(0.00%)

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

FOR

AGAINST

2.

Number of Directors

To consider, and if thought advisable, to pass an ordinary resolution fixing the number of directors of the Company ("Directors") to be elected at the Meeting at eight, as described in the accompanying Circular.

136,796,016

(100.00%)

600

(0.00%)

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

FOR

WITHHELD
(note (a))

3.

Election of Director

To consider, and if thought advisable, to pass an ordinary resolution to elect Ms. Jin Lan Quan, who has been serving as an independent non-executive Director for more than nine years, as director for the ensuing year.

136,195,541

(99.56%)

601,075

(0.44%)

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

FOR

WITHHELD
(note (a))

4.

Election of Director

To consider, and if thought advisable, to pass an ordinary resolution to elect Ian He, who has been serving as an independent non-executive Director for more than nine years, as director for the ensuing year.

136,195,541

(99.56%)

601,075

(0.44%)

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

FOR

WITHHELD
(note (a))

5.

Election of Directors

The Director nominees proposed by management of the Company are:

Ruibin Xu

136,796,015

(99.56%)

601

(0.00%)

Chonglin Zhu

136,197,140

(99.56%)

599,476

(0.44%)

Chen Shen

136,196,540

(99.56%)

600,076

(0.44%)

Zhu Gao

136,796,615

(100.00%)

1

(0.00%)

Zaixiang Wen

136,796,015

(100.00%)

601

(0.00%)

Yingbin Ian He

136,196,541

(99.56%)

600,075

(0.44%)

Jin Lan Quan

136,196,541

(99.56%)

600,075

(0.44%)

Fan Keung Vic Choi

136,796,615

(100.00%)

1

(0.00%)

Notes:

  1. Please refer to the announcement of the Company dated April 3, 2023 (Vancouver time) and the paragraphs headed "Majority Voting Policy for Directors" and "Majority Voting Policy for Auditors" under the Circular for details of the waiver from Hong Kong Listing Rules granted by HKEX on two-way voting and the relevant majority voting policy adopted by the Company.

  2. As more than 50% of votes were cast in favor of resolutions #1, #2, #3, #4 and #5 above, all such resolutions duly passed as ordinary resolutions at the Meeting.

  3. As at the Record Date of the Meeting, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 296,934,666 Common Shares, being the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the Meeting. There were no repurchased shares pending cancellation or treasury shares held by the Company. The full text of the aforesaid resolutions was set out in the Circular.

  4. Save as disclosed in note (a) above, there were (i) no Common Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favor of any resolution at the Meeting as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules at the Meeting; and (ii) no Shareholder was required under the Hong Kong Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the Meeting and these were no restrictions on any Shareholder casting vote on the resolutions proposed at the Meeting.

  5. None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions proposed at the Meeting.

  6. The Company's share registrar, TSX Trust Company, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the Meeting.

  7. Of the Company's Directors, Mses. Chonglin Zhu, Jin Lan Quan, Messrs. Ruibin Xu, Chen Shen, Zaixiang Wen, Yingbin Ian He, and Fan Keung Vic Choi attended the Meeting through the telecommunication facilities. Mr. Zhu Gao, a Non-Executive Director, was absent due to his other business commitments.

There was no further item brought before the Meeting and no amendment or variation were proposed at the Meeting.

By order of the Board

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Yingbin Ian He
Lead Director

Hong Kong: June 26, 2026

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ruibin Xu, Ms.Chonglin Zhu and Mr. Chen Shen; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr.Yingbin Ian He, Ms. Jin Lan Quan and Mr. Fan Keung Vic Choi; and the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhu Gao and Mr. Zaixiang Wen.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Email: info@southgobi.com

Mr. Ruibin Xu
Chief Executive Officer
Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)
Website: www.southgobi.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

southgobi resources ltdtsx:sgqindustrial metals investing
SGQ:CC
The Conversation (0)
SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Southgobi Resources Ltd together with its subsidiaries is an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company. Its reportable operating segment is its Coal Division which is principally engaged in coal mining, development, and exploration in Mongolia and logistics and trading of coal in Mongolia and China. The company also holds the mining and exploration licenses of other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in the South Gobi Province of Mongolia. The company owns the following operating coal mine and coal projects in Mongolia: the Ovoot Tolgoi Mine, Zag Suuj Project and the Soumber Project.

Southgobi Resources Ltd together with its subsidiaries is an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company. Its reportable operating segment is its Coal Division which is principally engaged in coal mining, development, and exploration in Mongolia and logistics and trading of coal in Mongolia and China. The company also holds the mining and exploration licenses of other... Keep Reading...
Jim Wiederhold, investing symbols.

Jim Wiederhold: Industrial Metals Beating Gold in 2026 — What's Next?

Jim Wiederhold, commodity indices product manager at Bloomberg, breaks down the commodities sector's performance in 2026, saying institutional investors are becoming increasingly interested in the industry as resource security concerns ramp up. "Commodities have definitely re-emerged as a... Keep Reading...
Jim Wiederhold, investing symbols.

Jim Wiederhold: Will Industrial Metals Outshine Gold, Silver in 2026?

Jim Wiederhold, commodity indices product manager at Bloomberg, shares his commodities outlook for 2026, saying that while precious metals dominated last year, there's potential for a rotation toward industrial metals like copper in the year ahead. "The fundamental story for industrial is very... Keep Reading...
Closeup of pile of white kaolin clay mineral with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Andromeda Soars on Report, HPA Scoping Study

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.A mix of minerals and resources once again form this week’s top stocks list, including kaolin, gold, critical minerals antimony and... Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2025 Half Year Results

2025 Half Year Results

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced 2025 Half Year ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Premier American Uranium Reports Results Following Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Nuvau Winter Drilling at Thundermine Returns 5.28 g/t Au over 6.1 m, Including 7.22 g/t Au over 3.1 m

Update Strengthens Cu-Au Targets, Glava & Torsby West

Searchlight Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement

Related News

energy investing

Premier American Uranium Reports Results Following Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

base metals investing

Nuvau Winter Drilling at Thundermine Returns 5.28 g/t Au over 6.1 m, Including 7.22 g/t Au over 3.1 m

agriculture investing

Update Strengthens Cu-Au Targets, Glava & Torsby West

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Lakes Blue Energy Rises as Wombat Gas Field Progresses

gold investing

Rhona O'Connell: Gold Price Drop — Why it Happened, What's Next

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Announces Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting

precious metals investing

MAYFAIR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING AND GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS