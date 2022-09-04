Resource News Investing News

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") today announces that Mr. Tao Zhang ("Mr. Zhang") has tendered his resignation as the Vice President of Sales and a director of several of the Company's subsidiaries with effect from September 2, 2022 due to other personal commitments. Mr. Zhang confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board or the senior management of the Company, and there is no matter relating to his resignation as the Vice President of Sales that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders

The Board would like to express its most sincere gratitude to Mr. Zhang for their invaluable contributions during his tenure as the Vice President of Sales.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)
+1 604 762 6783 (Canada)
Email: info@southgobi.com
Website: www.southgobi.com

SOURCE:SouthGobi Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714672/SouthGobi-Announces-Resignation-Of-Vice-President-of-Sales

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.SGQ:CATSX:SGQResource Investing
SGQ:CA
SouthGobi Announces Resignation of Non-Executive Directors and Change of Composition of Board Committee

SouthGobi Announces Resignation of Non-Executive Directors and Change of Composition of Board Committee

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that resignation of non-executive directors and change of composition of board committee. Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated May 27, 2022 and August 31, 2022 in Hong Kong (the "Announcements") in relation to the Sale Transaction. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same respective meanings as defined in the Announcements

The Company announces the following changes to the board of directors (the "Board" or "Director(s)") of the Company with effect as of the date hereof:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Completion of Land Breeze Sale Transaction

Completion of Land Breeze Sale Transaction

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ, HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces the completion of Land Breeze Sale Transaction. Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated May 27, 2022 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Sale Transaction. Unless otherwise specified, terms used in this announcement shall have the meaning as defined in the Announcement

The Company announces that, as disclosed in the press releases issued by Land Breeze and JD Zhixing Fund L.P. ("JDZF") respectively on August 30, 2022, the Sale Transaction was successfully completed on August 30, 2022. To the best of the Company's knowledge and information, as of a result the completion of the Sale Transaction, JDZF has become the Company's largest shareholder, holding a total of 64,766,591 common shares of the Company which represents approximately 23.6% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement, and also the registered holder of the Company's US$250 million Convertible Debenture.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Early Warning News Release for JD Zhixing Fund L.P.

Early Warning News Release for JD Zhixing Fund L.P.

JD Zhixing Fund L.P. (the "Fund") has acquired 64,766,591 common shares (each, a "Common Share") of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Corporation") from Land Breeze II S.A.R.L. (the "Vendor") for US$7,000,000 or approximately CAD$9,106,300, using the Bank of Canada August 29, 2022 exchange rate of one (1) United States dollar to 1.3009 Canadian dollars, representing a price of CAD$0.1406 per share (the "Share Acquisition"). The Fund also acquired a secured convertible debenture of the Corporation representing US$250 million principal amount outstanding dated November 19, 2009 (the "Convertible Debenture") from the Vendor for an aggregate purchase price that does not exceed the principal amount represented by the Convertible Debenture (the "Convertible Debenture Acquisition" and together with the Share Acquisition, the "Acquisitions"). The Convertible Debenture is convertible into Common Shares at a floor price of CAD$8.88 per share.

The Acquisitions took place outside of Canada pursuant to a private arrangement and did not take place through the facilities of any stock exchange or any other marketplace.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SouthGobi Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

SouthGobi Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"): SGQ, Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("HKEX"): 1878) (the "Company" or "SouthGobi") today announces its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. All figures are in U.S. dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated

Significant Events and Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Date Of Board Meeting

Date Of Board Meeting

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors will approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the second quarter of 2022 on Friday, August 12, 2022. These results will be released on Friday, August 12, 2022

About SouthGobi

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Natural Resource Partners L.P. Announces 2021 Schedule K-3 Now Available

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Announces 2021 Schedule K-3 Now Available

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) announced today that its 2021 Schedule K-3 reflecting items of international tax relevance is available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedules K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/naturalresource .

A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Investec Consent for Assignment of RCF Convertible Debt and Repayment of Various Investec Loan Facilities

Investec Consent for Assignment of RCF Convertible Debt and Repayment of Various Investec Loan Facilities

Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) advises its shareholders that, as previously reported on June 15, 2022, Resource Capital Fund V L.P. ("RCF") sold the convertible debt ("the Loan") of USD 27,000,000 (twenty seven million United States dollars) to Belvedere Resources DMCC ("Belvedere") for a consideration of USD 2,000,000 (two million United States dollars) ("the Transaction").

In accordance with the terms of the Transaction, Belvedere was required to obtain a written consent ("the Consent") from Investec Bank Ltd ("Investec") on or before August 31, 2022 to assign the Loan in Belvedere's favour. While Investec is considering the request for providing the contemplated Consent, RCF and Belvedere have mutually agreed to extend the deadline for obtaining the Consent to October 31, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Results of VVC Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Results of VVC Annual Shareholders' Meeting

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, (" VVC "), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following:

Shareholders' Meeting
The Company's virtual Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGSM") took place virtually yesterday with 33 attendees and representation by Proxy of about 73% of the shareholders. At the AGSM, shareholders approved the election of all Directors proposed by Management and the re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company. In addition, shareholders approved the 2022 Stock Option Plan (the "SOP"), with the disinterested shareholders, being the insiders of the Company, having abstained from voting. The SOP will be submitted to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in order to obtain their acceptance, prior to being implemented and new options being granted.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newfield Resources Limited

Newfield Secures A$55 Million Funding Facility

Newfield Resources Limited (Newfield or Company) (ASX: NWF) is pleased to announce it has entered into a $55 million equity funding facility (Facility Agreement) with SBC Global Investment Fund (Investor), a fund of L1 Capital Global Opportunities Master Fund (L1 Capital).
Keep reading...Show less
Maximus Resources

Drilling Completed at Wattle Dam and Exploration Update

Maximus Resources Limited (‘Maximus’ or the ‘Company’, ASX:MXR) is pleased to provide an exploration update, including the completion of a Reverse Circulation (RC) drill programme at the Wattle Dam Gold Project and the completion of a high-definition UAV multi-target magnetic survey at the Lefroy Lithium Project (Lefroy), Hilditch Gold Project (Hilditch), and newly acquired Kemble Prospect (Kemble), located north of the Company’s Wattle Dam project, near Kambalda, Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra") (NYSE American: GTE)(TSX: GTE)(LSE: GTE) today announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ") has approved its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the " Bid ") for its shares of common stock (the " Shares "). As of August 22, 2022, there were 368,871,685 Shares issued and outstanding and the public float was 360,339,690 Shares. Pursuant to the Bid, Gran Tierra will be able to purchase for cancellation up to 36,033,969 Shares, representing 10% of the public float, at prevailing market prices at the time of purchase, through the facilities of the TSX or alternative trading platforms in Canada, if eligible, or by such other means as may be permitted by the TSX, for a one year period commencing on September 1, 2022 and ending on August 31, 2023. Gran Tierra may purchase up to 514,658 Shares on the TSX during any trading day, which represents approximately 25% of 2,058,635, which represents the average daily trading volume on the TSX for the most recently completed six calendar months prior to the TSX's acceptance of the notice of the Bid. Gran Tierra may effect repurchases from time to time in the open market; provided that the aggregate purchase price under the Bid shall not exceed USD$37.5 million without further consideration of and approval by Gran Tierra's board of directors.

Management of Gran Tierra believes that the Shares, at times, have been trading in a price range which does not adequately reflect their value in relation to Gran Tierra's current operations, growth prospects and financial position. At such times, the purchase of Shares for cancellation or to satisfy awards granted under Gran Tierra's 2007 Equity Incentive Plan may be advantageous to stockholders by increasing the value of the Shares.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×