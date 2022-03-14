Gaming Investing News
Sony's Purpose is to "fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology." Sony applies technology to incorporate accessibility into our products and services to strive for a future where everyone shares the moment, overcoming their limitations. The exhibit showcases Sony's products and various initiatives addressing accessibility. Showcased initiatives: BRAVIA TM LED and OLED TVs By setting ...

Sony's Purpose is to "fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology." Sony applies technology to incorporate accessibility into our products and services to strive for a future where everyone shares the moment, overcoming their limitations. The exhibit showcases Sony's products and various initiatives addressing accessibility.

Showcased initiatives:

  • BRAVIA TM LED and OLED TVs
    By setting accessibility functions that assist sight, hearing, and operation, users can enjoy watching TV more easily. With BRAVIA TVs with Google Assistant, search for videos and operation are hands-free.
  • PlayStation ® 5
    PlayStation strives to create a gaming experience without barriers that fits the needs of players of all abilities . The PlayStation 5 console features display and customization options like zoom, color correction and text size adjustments, a screen reader feature, closed captions and chat transcription. Players can also customize button assignments on the DualSense wireless controller and adjust the intensity of the vibration and adaptive trigger effects. PlayStation Studios also creates a variety of industry–defining software titles with an array of vision, hearing and motor accessibility settings.
  • LinkBuds Truly Wireless Headphones
    With an open ringed-shaped design that does not block your ears, users can enjoy music and games while listening to surrounding sounds naturally. The compass and gyro sensors built into the main unit work with Microsoft's 3D audio map application "Microsoft Soundscape" to deliver directions and situational information by voice. This can include beacon sounds from the destination, surrounding buildings or information about intersections. This new technology makes more people's city walks a rich experience without having to hold a smartphone in their hands.
  • Alpha 7 IV Full-frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera
    Sony's newest camera features sensory assistive technology that make it easier to see, hear and use. The Alpha 7 IV offers focus assist technology that enlarges the image on the screen to adjust focus on selected subjects. Similar to other cameras in the Sony Alpha line up, the Alpha 7 IV uses advanced artificial intelligence to track the subject using Eye-detection technology and Real-time AF Tracking, taking the guessing out of capturing a sharp image in focus.
    Alpha 7 IV camera equipped with QD Laser's "RETISSA ® SUPER CAPTURE" laser retinal projection technology developed independently by the company will be demonstrated. This technical exhibit is part of the "With My Eyes" project led by QD Laser and supported by Sony. The project aims to change "difficult to see" into "visible" for people with low vision. This compatible accessory allows visually impaired people to experience creating photos and videos with their own eyes.
  • Wireless Neckband Speaker SRS-NS7
    A device worn on the shoulders that spreads sound around the ear. Even in an environment where loud entertainment devices are not appropriate, users can enjoy immersive sound that is easy-to-hear. Since it does not block ears, users can watch movies and listen to music while listening to the surrounding sounds and communication.

For further details, please refer to the website： https://www.sony.com/en/SonyInfo/accessibility/event/csun2022/

* "Sony", "SONY" logo and any other product names, service names or logo marks used in this website are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliates. Other product names, service names, company names or logo marks are trademarked and copyrighted properties of their respective owners and/or licensors.

* RETISSA is registered trademarks or trademarks of QD Laser, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sony-exhibits-at-the-worlds-largest-international-conference-on-accessibility-csun-assistive-technology-conference-2022-301500809.html

SOURCE Sony Group Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Virtual Pangea Upgrades its Hogeman NFT Club for a More Inclusive Experience

Virtual Pangea an innovative blockchain company specializing in all things NFT, is pleased to announce new initiatives implemented to its Hogeman NFT Club Collection and the Hogeman community. The company is introducing an updated version of the Hogeman Club membership, one that is more inclusive and beneficial to its members.

Keep reading... Show less

Esports Entertainment Group Appoints Damian Mathews as Chief Financial Officer

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") today announced that it has named Damian Mathews, a member of the Company's Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee, as its new Chief Financial Officer effective April 2, 2022, replacing Dan Marks.

"Damian Mathews brings more than 25 years of global experience, working across banking, private equity and real estate," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "Damian has been a valuable part of the Company's board since 2020 and we're confident Damian's expertise and leadership will make him a critical partner as we execute on our strategic and financial plan for this year and beyond."

Keep reading... Show less

Online Blockchain plc: Umbria Partners with head5 to Make deadmau5 x Smearballs NFT Series Available to a Wider Audience

Umbria Network is providing the fastest and cheapest bridging solution for collectors of deadmau5's head5 NFTs.

Keep reading... Show less

Ethanim has reached a deep strategic cooperation with the Japanese chain game Mechaverse War

Recently, the metaverse infrastructure platform Ethanim has reached a deep strategic cooperation with the well-known Japan chain game project Mechaverse War . Both sides will play their respective advantages and capabilities in metaverse underlying technology, chain game development and ecological construction to jointly promote the development of the metaverse industry and make the chain game application enter a real decentralized era.

With this cooperation, Ethanim will make an impact on the chain game industry through Mechaverse War. The innovative technology implementation adopted by Ethanim will allow the chain game Mechaverse War to give users a smooth experience comparable to centralization in a completely decentralized environment. At the same time, it can guarantee the safety of users' funds, so that users will trust Mechaverse War more. And the game can create a safer and eternal metaverse world for users.

Keep reading... Show less

Klaytn, Neowiz and Neopin to launch $150k Airdrop event for its P2E game 'Crypto Golf Impact'

  • In anticipation of NEOWIZ's 'Crypto Golf Impact' official launch in April, NEOWIZ, KLAYTN and NEOPIN will be hosting a large-scale airdrop campaign
  • $150K worth of $KLAY will be distributed to 7,000 random NEOPIN wallet holders on March 25th, 2022
  • Crypto Golf Impact is powered by the NEOPIN blockchain platform which is built on the Klaytn mainnet, and has received strategic marketing support from Klaytn Foundation

- As part of the pre-release marketing for 'Crypto Golf Impact', a P2E game powered by the NEOPIN platform built on the Klaytn mainnet, Klaytn and Neowiz will be launching a large-scale airdrop campaign with $150,000 worth of KLAY for 7,000 NEOPIN wallet holders.

Keep reading... Show less

SXSW GAMING AWARDS ANNOUNCES WINNERS, INCLUDING GAMES OF THE YEAR, EXCELLENCE AWARDS, AND MATTHEW CRUMP CULTURAL INNOVATION AWARD

P roduced by Peach Maria Productions, Tonight's Livestream Ceremony Was Hosted by Jana Morrison and Samantha Aucoin
from SYFY's Hit Show " Astrid & Lilly Save the World "

Highly-Anticipated Games "Grit" and "Superior" Dropped World-Premiere Trailers

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×